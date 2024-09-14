Irish Breakdown

Watch: Jeremiyah Love Opens the Scoring for Notre Dame Against Purdue

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love gets the Irish on the board to start the scoring Saturday afternoon

Nathan Erbach

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores in the third quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
After an abysmal offensive effort last Saturday against Northern Illinois, Notre Dame needed an early spark this afternoon, and Jeremiyah Love provided just that.

He took a handoff wide right from Riley Leonard and beat everyone down the sideline for six. Speed truly does kill!

Here is to hoping the the explosive plays and scoring happen in bunches in West Lafayette!

