Watch: Jeremiyah Love Opens the Scoring for Notre Dame Against Purdue
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love gets the Irish on the board to start the scoring Saturday afternoon
In this story:
After an abysmal offensive effort last Saturday against Northern Illinois, Notre Dame needed an early spark this afternoon, and Jeremiyah Love provided just that.
He took a handoff wide right from Riley Leonard and beat everyone down the sideline for six. Speed truly does kill!
Here is to hoping the the explosive plays and scoring happen in bunches in West Lafayette!
