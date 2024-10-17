Key Week 8 Storylines for Notre Dame Football's Upcoming Opponents You Need to Know
Notre Dame begins the second half of the 2024 schedule this weekend in Atlanta against 5-2 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are one of the six remaining opponents standing between the Irish and a coveted playoff berth.
All six of those opponents are in action in Week 8. These are their most important storylines for the upcom
Georgia Tech Faces Depleted Irish Secondary
Notre Dame's first game without star CB Benjamin Morrison will be against one of the top quarterbacks on the schedule... maybe. Haynes King is a game time decision, meaning backup Zach Pyron could get the ball. Either way, this will be a big first test for precocious Irish freshman corner Leonard Moore.
Navy Tries to Avoid Lookahead Versus Charlotte
The Middies are undefeated and ranked. Next week is the massive showdown with Notre Dame. Can you blame Navy for looking past Charlotte this week?The Niners are playing better of late with back-to-back wins. Last week, they crushed East Carolina, dipping into Navy's playbook with 311 yards and 6 TDs on the ground.
Does Florida State Have ANYTHING Left?
The Noles got a much-needed chance to rest and regroup before heading to Duke for a Friday night game. FSU has shown absolutely nothing this season, winning once and failing to score 20 points in the last five games. This is another tough spot against a Blue Devil D that ranks among the FBS leaders in sacks.
Virginia Steps Up in Weight Class
Virginia is 4-2 and clearly improved in Tony Elliott's third season. We'll learn how much better this week at Clemson, the Cavaliers first ranked opponent so far this season. While the defense is playing well, Cade Klubnik and the Tiger offense has been on a wicked tear since losing the Georgia opener
Army Should Coast
Not only is Army unbeaten, but it has yet to be challenged. That trend does not figure to change with East Carolina headed north to play on the Hudson. The Black Knights lead the FBS in rushing. The Pirates just got bulldozed on the ground by Charlotte. This has all the markings of a mismatch
Where's USC's Head?
One week after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Penn State, the Trojans travel cross country to play 3-3 Maryland. Good luck getting the fellas up for this one, Coach Riley. USC is more talented than the Terps, but it's fair to wonder if the kids will struggle to get up for this one.
