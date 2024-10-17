Opinion: Notre Dame Should Shine Traveling to Face Georgia Tech in Atlanta
Irish head to Atlanta for massive matchup with Yellow Jackets
Notre Dame heads to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday to square off with the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. This means that for the first time since August's trip to steamy College Station, the Irish will be leaving the state of Indiana.
Aside from the epic late summer battle against the Aggies, Notre Dame's only other road battle was just up the toll road against Purdue in West Lafayette. I feel that this game being in an NFL venue in a major city like Atlanta will help Notre Dame and if I were a Georgia Tech fan I'd have much preferred this game to be played on campus.
Notre Dame is playing with confidence, perfectly timed for this trip
Notre Dame has won four games in a row and the offense is seeing weekly incremental improvement to match a defense that plays winning football every week as a top 10 unit. This is a perfect time to hit the road in a venue that will not be overly hostile towards the Irish.
Additionally, Notre Dame hasn't always played the crispest ball at home this year. This feels like a spot where the players look forward to a change of scenery, white jerseys, and "shamrock series" type of environment of which the Irish are very accustomed to navigating successfully.
In terms of road game venues Notre Dame could possibly have on the schedule, this is likely to be one of the most favorable ones there could ever be. I expect the Irish to take full advantage and try to show out in the A.
