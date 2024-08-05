Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 5, 2024
Notre Dame football gets back for the second week of fall camp as the battle at Texas A&M is now just 26 days away.
There is never a dull moment with the Notre Dame football team and despite a weekend where no practices were open for media viewing, plenty was still going on.
Here are the five things you need to know regarding Notre Dame football headed into the first full week of August.
5. 5-Star Safety Puts Notre Dame in Top-Five
At the end of last week, five-star safety Blaine Bradford of Baton Rouge, Lou. named Notre Dame in is top-five schools. The 2026 product also included Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon.
4. Notre Dame's 2025 NFL Draft Prospects
The 2024 college football season hasn't taken place yet but draft nerds (I say that in a kind way) everywhere are already getting excited about how the 2025 NFL draft will shape up. Our very own Nathan Erbach broke down both Notre Dame's offense and defense in regard to what the Irish have as potential NFL draft picks on this year's roster.
3. Historical Looks Back at Notre Dame Football
This weekend saw the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement for the 2024 class. With that in mind, Pete Fiutak went ahead and ranked all 14 of Notre Dame's Pro Football Hall of Famers. How closely do you agree with his rankings?
Also in the historical sports section, with the Chicago White Sox losing 20-straight games now, Nick Shepkowski went into the old record books and found Notre Dame football's all-time longest losing streak.
2. Week 2 of Fall Camp Awaits
This week we should see Notre Dame bust out the full pads and get after it a bit more in fall practice. In the meantime, John Kennedy took a look at a few of the pleasant surprises very early on in fall camp this year.
1. Deuce Knight Recruiting Drama
Deuce Knight has been a Notre Dame commitment for over 10 months but there is a growing fear that won't be for much longer. Nick Shepkowski followed the story of Auburn's pursuit of Knight over the weekend:
Saturday morning: What's up with Deuce Knight, Notre Dame, and Auburn?
Sunday night: Deuce Knight flip to Auburn reportedly 'imminent'