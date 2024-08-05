Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 5, 2024

Recapping Notre Dame football's first weekend of fall camp, Deuce Knight, and more...

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock gives instructions to senior tight end Kevin Bauman during a practice Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock gives instructions to senior tight end Kevin Bauman during a practice Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.
In this story:

Notre Dame football gets back for the second week of fall camp as the battle at Texas A&M is now just 26 days away.

There is never a dull moment with the Notre Dame football team and despite a weekend where no practices were open for media viewing, plenty was still going on.

Here are the five things you need to know regarding Notre Dame football headed into the first full week of August.

5. 5-Star Safety Puts Notre Dame in Top-Five

At the end of last week, five-star safety Blaine Bradford of Baton Rouge, Lou. named Notre Dame in is top-five schools. The 2026 product also included Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, and Oregon.

4. Notre Dame's 2025 NFL Draft Prospects

The 2024 college football season hasn't taken place yet but draft nerds (I say that in a kind way) everywhere are already getting excited about how the 2025 NFL draft will shape up. Our very own Nathan Erbach broke down both Notre Dame's offense and defense in regard to what the Irish have as potential NFL draft picks on this year's roster.

3. Historical Looks Back at Notre Dame Football

This weekend saw the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement for the 2024 class. With that in mind, Pete Fiutak went ahead and ranked all 14 of Notre Dame's Pro Football Hall of Famers. How closely do you agree with his rankings?

Also in the historical sports section, with the Chicago White Sox losing 20-straight games now, Nick Shepkowski went into the old record books and found Notre Dame football's all-time longest losing streak.

2. Week 2 of Fall Camp Awaits

This week we should see Notre Dame bust out the full pads and get after it a bit more in fall practice. In the meantime, John Kennedy took a look at a few of the pleasant surprises very early on in fall camp this year.

1. Deuce Knight Recruiting Drama

Deuce Knight has been a Notre Dame commitment for over 10 months but there is a growing fear that won't be for much longer. Nick Shepkowski followed the story of Auburn's pursuit of Knight over the weekend:

Saturday morning: What's up with Deuce Knight, Notre Dame, and Auburn?

Sunday night: Deuce Knight flip to Auburn reportedly 'imminent'

Nick Shepkowski

