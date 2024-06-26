Which 2024 Notre Dame Football Coach Had the Best Playing Career?
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was an All-Big Ten linebacker at Ohio State. Running backs coach Deland McCullough is in the Miami (OH) Hall of Fame. Every Fighting Irish staffer learned the game as a player years before becoming a coach. But who had the best playing career, including college and the pros?
Ranking Notre Dame’s Coaches on Their Playing Careers
11. Marty Biagi, Special Teams/Assistant Defensive Backs Coach
Biagi spent four seasons as a punter and placekicker for Marshall. In 2005, he averaged 38.4 yards on 61 punts to earn Conference USA All-Freshman honors. It would be the high point of Biagi’s playing career with the Herd.
10. Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
The Michigan native played four seasons at D2 powerhouse Grand Valley State from 1982-85. During his time with the Lakers, his team was winless in 1984 but rebounded for six wins in his senior season.
9. Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator
Golden was a two-year starting tight end at Penn State, finishing with 17 catches for 231 yards and two TDs. He was named captain in 1991 and won the Riley Award, given to a player who displays excellence in scholarship, sportsmanship, friendship and leadership.
8. Al Washington, Defensive Line
Washington was a three-year starting defensive tackle at Boston College from 2003-05. He won the school’s Paul Cavanaugh Award in 2006 for his ethics, leadership, and volunteer work. Washington played one season in the CFL.
7. Joe Rudolph, Offensive Line
A standout offensive lineman, Rudolph was a part of legendary coach Barry Alvarez’s first recruiting class at Wisconsin. Rudolph earned three letters from 1992-94, was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and captained the Badgers in his final year.
6. Mike Brown, Wide Receivers
As a three-year starting QB for Liberty, Brown was one of the top all-around FCS playmakers. He amassed almost 8,000 total yards to land a free agent contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he caught 39 passes playing three seasons at wideout.
5. Gino Guidugli, Quarterbacks
While at Cincinnati, Guidugli was a rare four-year starting quarterback. He owns most of the Bearcats’ passing and total offense records, throwing for 11,453 yards and 78 TDs. His pro career included stints in the CFL and AFL.
4. Marcus Freeman, Head Coach
In four years at Ohio State, Freeman lived up to his enormous high school hype. He was twice named Second Team All-Big Ten at linebacker and finished his career 19th on the Buckeyes’ all-time tackle list with 268. Freeman was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, but never stuck in the NFL.
3. Max Bullough, Linebackers
After a decorated career at Michigan State—two-time All-Big Ten linebacker, two-time team captain, 40 starts, and 299 tackles—Bullough spent three seasons with the Houston Texans. He played in 30 NFL games and made 56 career tackles.
2. Deland McCullough, Associate Head Coach/Running Backs
McCullough was inducted into the Miami University Hall of Fame in 2004. Twice named First Team All-MAC, he graduated as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,368 yards. However, McCullough went undrafted and never made it in the NFL.
1. Mike Mickens, Defensive Backs
Mickens was one of the elite cover corners of his era, playing at Cincinnati, including two years with former ND coach Brian Kelly.
Mickens started all four years, earning First Team All-American in 2007 and Second Team All-American in 2008. He might have had a long NFL career had it not been for a knee injury as a senior.