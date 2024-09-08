Who's to Blame for Notre Dame's Loss to Northern Illinois?
Notre Dame fans are asking themselves how and why this occurred
In the aftermath of Notre Dame's devastating loss to Northern Illinois, Irish fans are asking themselves how this happened, especially coming right after such a solid performance in tougher conditions in College Station.
Who's to blame for this kind of debacle?
Texas A&M was a program win. This was a program loss. This falls on both the players and coaches for not doing their parts. Whether it was due to a physical Texas A&M hangover, or a lackadaisical attitude all week from reading last week's press clippings, nobody did a good enough job to win this game.
There's plenty of blame to go around, but it ultimately lands at Marcus Freeman's feet
Irish players definitely did not execute well in this game. In addition to this issue, the coaches did not seem to be able to have the team prepared to play their best football against the Huskies as well.
This is a dangerous combination as Notre Dame found out the hard way.
While there's plenty of blame to go around, this is Marcus Freeman's program. And he's in his third year. The kind of instability this loss injects into the program is, uncomfortable to say the least.
Freeman went from having his best Irish win on the road one week to his worst Irish loss at home the next. Football is a wild sport.
The rest of the season now becomes critical for Freeman's tenure. Keep winning, though, and all of a sudden we'll ask who gets the credit.
