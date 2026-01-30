Why The CFP Field Staying At 12 Teams Is Good For Notre Dame

After the Big Ten and the SEC couldn't come to an agreement on an expanded CFP format, debating between 16 and 24-team setups, it has been decided that for 2026, the 12-team format will remain.



When thinking about how this decision affects Notre Dame, I believe the 12-team format will help the Irish in 2026.



Notre Dame has many advantages entering 2026 that make me feel this way. Let's discuss those now.

Notre Dame has had success in the 12-team model

Surely, 2025 didn't go well for Notre Dame regarding the CFP. Assuming Notre Dame makes the field, we've seen the Irish succeed in this format in 2024's national title game run. As it turns out, the Irish are actually in line to benefit more from the 12-team setup than they did in 2024.

In 2026, Notre Dame is eligible for a bye and is guaranteed a spot in the field if ranked in the top 12. These are two massive opportunities that weren't available to the team in 2025.



Why risk an expanded field and changing dynamics in a setup that is now very favorable to the Irish and with a great track record of success under this format?

In 2026 specifically, expanding the field to 16 or 24 should not matter for Notre Dame, as the Irish are set up to have a very successful season, in which, if the Irish need a 16-24 team spread to make the field, something has gone horribly wrong. I really like how this sets up for the Irish.

The #CFBPlayoff is staying at 12 teams but there are some changes coming.



The Notre Dame Top 12 clause is not new but will go into action this season. pic.twitter.com/9zPC47u9Kk — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) January 23, 2026

Notre Dame's schedule sets up nicely for a deep CFP run

Notre Dame's 2026 schedule is far from brutal and sets up with the "bigger" games further into the season than the last two years. This favors an Irish team that should be able to ease into the season and collect wins without having a razor-thin margin for error through September. This schedule allows for some serious momentum to be collected early in the year.

Also on Notre Dame's side is that the Irish will be returning their starting quarterback for the first time since the Ian Book era, and Chris Ash will be in his second year working the defense and shouldn't need multiple games to figure out how to best deploy his troops.

Objectively, 2026 lines up for Notre Dame to make a serious title run. The schedule is very manageable, the roster is very athletic, and the CFP format favors the Irish in some unique ways that didn't exist before.



Can Notre Dame add to the list of northern cold-weather powers winning the title, following up Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana? That's the goal.