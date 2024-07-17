Why Florida State Should Leave ACC and be Independent
Where will Florida State end up in the next shuffling of college football conference realignment?
Will they get that invitation from the SEC?
Will the Big Ten finally expand to Florida?
Will the Big 12 make a power move, step up and snatch the Seminoles to make a splash?
Will the ACC figure out a way to satisfy Florida State and Clemson and ultimately expand themselves?
Or could something else different happen. Could Florida State take a slight step back to take a step big step forward?
Florida State to the Big 12 makes no sense
According to respected college football reporter Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Florida State isn't exactly full of options right now.
McMurphy reports "Florida State likely will not have a spot in the Big Ten or SEC if it’s successful in leaving the ACC and the ACC stays intact".
That's the report. As much as I'm guessing there is more to this story and someone is trying to use the media to get their side of the story out, we'll just go with this for now.
So what are the options for Florida State?
Join the Big 12 where their biggest conference rival suddenly becomes UCF?
Talk about punching down if you're Florida State. There is a reason its called the Pepsi Challenge and that Coca-Cola doesn't challenge the clear underdog. Coke has forever established itself as the superior soft drink and doesn't play down to that level allowing the lesser to catch up.
What would Florida State, one of college football's biggest brands, get from joining a conference full of teams not at all near its level of prestige?
I apologize for nothing, Big 12 backers. Facts are facts and business is business.
Florida State belongs in the Big 12 like you or I belong in the desk of a third grade classroom.
So what should Florida State do?
Florida State as an Independent
I know its hard to believe but Florida State didn't become a great college football program in the ACC. Sure, it was gifted a national championship in 1993 as Bobby Bowden's lifetime achievement award in its second ACC season, but the program was built as an independent.
Had Florida State had a kicker that could put a ball between the uprights against Miami, it wouldn't have taken until 1993 for the Seminoles to win a national championship.
If Florida State wants to take that step from being a prestigious college football program to being one of the absolute biggest brands in the game it has to bet on itself.
Be like everyone else or bet on yourself and win? Which makes you more special?
Florida State already plays a harrowing out-of-conference schedule annually. Sure, there are the Jacksonville State's over the years but the last two season it opened against LSU. This year Florida State plays both Notre Dame and Florida out-of-conference - AFTER it's done with the ACC regular season slate.
I have trouble imagining a world where Florida State goes to football independence and struggles to put together a schedule. If BYU was able to get Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty, and Boise State its final year of independence then Florida State would be able to easily trump that.
Florida State would get a HUGE TV deal
Florida State could easily build a strong enough schedule to continue to compete for national championships. The bigger question comes from how it generates television money.
Who gets the television rights to Florida State football that means so much competitively this year?
Why does it have to be one?
What about Florida State playing its home games on the family of one network and figuring out a friendly deal with a pair of other conferences for a few guaranteed games each year?
For example - Florida State plays its home games on ESPN exclusively but agrees to a deal to travel to two or three Big Ten games each fall. A deal gets worked out where Florida State travels to Penn State, UCLA, and Indiana for a given fall. Florida State gets a cut of the Fox money from the Big Noon Kickoff at Penn State, gets a cut from CBS for the UCLA broadcast, and a cut from NBC when the trip to Indiana airs on Peacock.
I'd bet my left arm it never happens but if Florida State wanted to truly prove its standing in college football, this would betting on itself in a bigger way than anyone else would dare to today.
