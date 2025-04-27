Xavier Watts Slid Into the Perfect NFL Draft Spot with the Atlanta Falcons
First it was Benjamin Morrison in the second round to Tampa Bay, and then Xavier Watts who went off the board in the third round.
Considering how it was a relatively disappointing draft overall for the Irish, these two picks were the bright spots, especially for Watts.
As good as any safety in college football over the last two years, Watts was a second-round talent who dropped because the position still isn't valued like it should be in the draft.
The Falcons needed a safety, and they pounced on the Irish star with the 96th pick overall.
Along with the great value, Atlanta is a fantastic fit for what he can do.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is a defensive coach, and his specialty just happens to be defensive backs. Not only that, but Atlanta also already has one of the best safeties in the game in Jessie Bates, and grabbed another good one in Oklahoma's Billy Bowman in the fourth round.
Watts led the team with six interceptions - second-most in the nation - and was second on team with 82 tackles and 10 pass breakups coming off a massive 2023.
Watts was named the Bronko Nagurski award winner two years ago, given to the best defensive player in the country, after leading the nation with seven interceptions.
Now the two-time All-American will get every shot to start alongside Bates right away, and at the very least, should get meaningful reps on both defense and special teams come Week 1 of the NFL season.
Even if Watts was hoping to hear his name called sooner, sometimes the fit is everything, and in this case, the wait should be more than worth it.