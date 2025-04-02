Greg McElroy Shares Boldly Optimistic Outlook for Notre Dame Quarterback
What kind of production will Notre Dame have at quarterback in 2025? The answer to that question will tell you a lot about Notre Dame's chances of being able to make another deep College Football Playoff run and perhaps end the national title drought that dates back to 1988.
Greg McElroy is a former Alabama quarterback that helped the Crimson Tide to the national championship under Nick Saban back in 2009. He played in the NFL for a handful of years and has been a college football analyst since retiring from the game a decade ago.
Last year McElroy was on the call for a handful of Notre Dame games, including College Football Playoff victories over Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State. McElroy hosts his own podcast, Always College Football, and recently on it shared a "What If?" question that would thrill Notre Dame fans if it were to play out.
Check it out below.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I love the optimism of Steve Angeli possibly being great. However, are we all clear on how great Joe Burrow is and how great he was at LSU?
Burrow started the entire 2018 season for LSU before breaking out during his record setting Heisman run in 2019.
As much as I would love to see McElroy's hypothetical scenario play out, there is as great of chance of me becoming Grantland Rice reincarnated as there is of Angeli turning into Burrow.