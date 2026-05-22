One Reason for Every NFL Team to Be Optimistic

It might be spring on the calendar, but in the NFL, it’s the season of optimism. Every team has had the opportunity to patch up its roster in the draft and free agency , and each of those additions is guaranteed to be a splendid fit for its new team, right?

Within the next few weeks, teams across the league will see those pieces take the practice field in OTAs as preparation for the 2026 regular season begins. Before the action gets underway, here’s a reason every franchise should feel optimistic heading into the summer.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have a new face of the franchise, but it’s not a quarterback. While the Cardinals don’t have their future at the position figured out, Jeremiyah Love will surely be fun to watch and cheer for over the next few years in Arizona.

Atlanta Falcons:

Even as the franchise faces uncertainty at quarterback, it’s good to have a front office no longer garnering criticism for making head-scratching moves, including drafting Michael Penix Jr. a month after signing Kirk Cousins to a massive contract, and unnecessarily giving up a first-round pick to move up and draft James Pearce Jr.

Baltimore Ravens

If having a two-time MVP quarterback and a future Hall of Fame running back isn’t enough reason for optimism, the Ravens’ defense is set to improve under new coach Jesse Minter. The defense has lost its spark since Mike Macdonald left for Seattle, but Minter is the perfect replacement—two years later. He led a top-five defense during his time as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, and now joins a Ravens defense featuring talented pieces such as Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills should have better corners come postseason. After watching Dane Jackson and a 31-year-old Tre’Davious White get beaten in coverage during the divisional round, the Bills drafted corners Davison Igbinosun and Toriano Pride Jr. Will the additions pay off? Stay tuned, but the Bills needed to do something to prevent the defense from letting Josh Allen down in the postseason again (assuming he doesn’t have another turnover-riddled performance).

Carolina Panthers

At 8–9, the Panthers did not win the NFC South convincingly. So, they’ve built a roster capable of producing a winning record against rising Saints and Bucs squads with the additions of Jaelen Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency, while drafting Monroe Freeling, Lee Hunter and Chris Brazzell II.

Chicago Bears

Between shirtless locker room celebrations , winning Chicago free hot dogs, icy handshakes with Matt LaFleur and Caleb Williams pulling off the most improbable throws, the vibes are high coming off Year 1 of the Ben Johnson era. With another offseason under Johnson, Williams and the offense could be even more magical in 2026.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow’s press conferences should be a little more chipper in 2026. Perhaps even more important than the Bengals’ unusually proactive moves to improve the defense is that the star quarterback appears pleased with what his team has done. Burrow expressed excitement about the moves the Bengals executed while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, including trading for Dexter Lawrence II and signing free agents Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns might not know who will be taking the snaps under center this season—and the team’s quarterback situation is rarely one of optimism anyway—but at least the quarterbacks will have some fun playmakers to throw to in rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Dallas Cowboys

Caleb Downs and Christian Parker pic.twitter.com/loRM3WsfaE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 1, 2026

Despite picking outside of the top 10, the Cowboys still landed one of the best defensive players in the draft, Caleb Downs, and managed to accrue more picks, while taking Malachi Lawrence later in the first round. The first round was so successful that Jerry Jones treated himself to a margarita during the post-draft press conference. With the addition of Downs, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and several other players, the Cowboys have reason to believe their defense will be better.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos might not have been able to take down the Patriots in a snowstorm during the AFC championship game, but they should be better suited to do so after trading for Jaylen Waddle, who is known for his “penguin” celebration. With Waddle and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos have a true receiving duo to scare defenses and get them back to the Super Bowl after falling just short a few months ago.

Detroit Lions

Finally, the Lions selected an edge rusher with a high draft pick to team up with Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions’ selection of Derrick Moore had general manager Brad Holmes making Jim Halpert-like facial expressions as Detroit addressed a key need, which should improve its defense in 2026.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers will be getting some of their top players back from injury. Green Bay was among the teams that dealt with poor injury luck in 2025, including stars such as Tucker Kraft, Micah Parsons, Jordan Love and Christian Watson. Kraft and Parsons might not be back for the start of ’26, but they should be ready to go early in the year as the Packers look to finish better than the seventh seed.

Houston Texans

A C.J. Stroud playoff meltdown might have prevented an outstanding Texans defense from making a deep postseason run, but Houston’s defense saw few losses this offseason and could be even better with the addition of second-round pick defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. With the unit at full force, the Texans have every reason to believe they can finally break through the divisional round next season.

Indianapolis Colts

It’s not just Daniel Jones that will return from injury. An underestimated part of the Colts’ collapse last season was their passing defense, which ranked 31st in passing yards allowed in 2025. Both Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward missed time last offseason, and if they are back healthy, they will certainly improve this secondary. The Colts also added to the position by drafting A.J. Haulcy and signing Cam Taylor-Britt, Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars might have ignited a debate on consensus boards after using their second-round pick on Nate Boerkircher, but fortunately, they boast one of the top offensive minds in the game, Liam Coen. There are few better options than Coen to ensure Jacksonville gets the most out of Boerkircher, and he will surely devise ways to deploy his new tight end in 12- and 13-personnel formations and the offense as a whole.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will be back. It remains unclear whether Mahomes will be ready for Week 1 , but the superstar quarterback is certainly motivated to return after the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in his nine years and after he missed the end of the season due to a torn ACL. The Chiefs have retooled their defense this offseason, but having one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time back gives them a chance in any game.

Las Vegas Raiders

At long last, the Raiders have their quarterback of the future: Fernando Mendoza . The Raiders are still a work in progress, and Mendoza will have to prove himself at the NFL level, but the Raiders can take solace in the fact that they have a top quarterback prospect.

Los Angeles Chargers

The offensive line should be better. After Justin Herbert took 54 sacks last season, the Chargers added Tyler Biadasz and Jake Slaughter. With Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater returning from injury, the Chargers should be well-positioned to keep their music video star upright and able to secure his first playoff win.

Los Angeles Rams

Ty Simpson might not be a player who helps the Rams win now, but even with the Simpson pick , the Rams still have arguably the best roster in the NFL, the reigning MVP and will be in Super Bowl contention.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins might not be thrilling in 2026, but they are at least embracing their much-needed rebuild sooner rather than later. They’re in a good spot at quarterback as they rebuild, taking a chance on a player with promise in Malik Willis. If he doesn’t pan out, they can always turn to the 2027 quarterback class and build their roster around a prospect there instead.

Minnesota Vikings

The quarterback room will be better in 2026. The position held the Vikings back last season, but with the addition of Kyler Murray, the Vikings have the potential to contend again. Even if Murray isn’t at his peak like he was in 2020 and ’21, he should be good enough to keep the Vikings in position to win games, especially with a receiving core featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings .

New England Patriots

The Patriots’ offseason has been full of drama surrounding their head coach, but the best move of the offseason likely hasn’t happened yet. New England is still expected to trade for A.J. Brown , bringing one of the league’s top receivers in recent years to pair with an ascending young quarterback in Drake Maye.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have some playmakers outside of Chris Olave. New Orleans bolstered its weaponry for Tyler Shough with the additions of Travis Etienne Jr. and first-round pick Jordyn Tyson. The Saints have become a popular pick to win the NFC South thanks in part to these moves, giving the team real excitement heading into a season for the first time since Drew Brees retired.

New York Giants

There’s little reason not to be optimistic about the Giants. Between hiring head coach John Harbaugh and building up their core by drafting Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, Colton Hood and Malachi Fields, signs continue to point up for a franchise looking to restore its winning ways.

New York Jets

Like the Cardinals and Browns, the Jets might not have their solution at quarterback, but they have a fun group of playmakers, especially tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Someone will surely top the 395 receiving yards that Garrett Wilson led the team with last season, when he missed nine games due to injury.

Philadelphia Eagles

After the passing game has struggled for much of the past two years, the Eagles are looking to make serious changes. The inexperienced Sean Mannion will have to prove himself as offensive coordinator, but at least the Eagles are embracing a different, more creative style of offense while supporting the unit with the additions of Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks. Even if A.J. Brown is traded , they are in a decent position to withstand the loss.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not have to wait until June for an answer at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal over the weekend, and is with the team for the start of OTAs .

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers fan base might be growing weary of the team’s draft process, but at least the team typically has reason for optimism when it actually matters—at the end of the regular season. Plus, the 49ers should get several stars back healthy for 2026.

Seattle Seahawks

Even after winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks are well-positioned to contend again. They did a nice job replacing their biggest free agency losses in the draft—running back and corner—by selecting RB Jadarian Price and DBs Bud Clark and Julian Neal in the first three rounds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers’ draft went better than they could have imagined as players such as Rueben Bain Jr., Keionte Scott and Josiah Trotter fell to them. The addition of Bain is particularly pertinent for a team desperately in need of pass-rush help. He set the right tone by arriving to sign his contract while wearing a backward Warren Sapp jersey.

Hurricanes ➡️ Buccaneers@ruebenbainjr pays tribute to Hall of Famer @WarrenSapp on Day 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/DLM4mC07dF — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 7, 2026

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has help! Ward’s rookie season lacked wins, reliable pass catchers and stability at coach—to the point where even his father was visibly frustrated in the stands . With the arrival of head coach Robert Saleh and OC Brian Daboll, plus the additions of Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson this offseason, Ward is in position to take steps forward during his sophomore campaign.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are improving their defense, which might be the best way to support Jayden Daniels. As seen with Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott, even a great offense and quarterback play can’t overcome bad defenses. That is especially resonant with Daniels, who is 12–0 when his defense allows 24 or fewer points, per NFL researcher. When they give up more than 24 points, their record drops to 2–10.

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