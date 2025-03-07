Irish Breakdown

ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Day 2 Recap: Key Highlights and Results

ACC Tournament heads to quarterfinals as favorite open play on Friday

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; General view of the ACC logo before the game between Notre Dame vs Louisville at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; General view of the ACC logo before the game between Notre Dame vs Louisville at Greensboro Coliseum. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
Four games were played in Thursday's ACC Women's Basketball Tournament action in Greensboro and now the quarterfinals await on Friday.

Of the four games, one was technically an upset based on seeding while another was nearly a very large upset.

Here's a quick recap of the action from Thursday as Notre Dame, North Carolina State, Duke, and Florida State start their runs to cut the nets down Friday.

In Case You Missed It: ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Day 1 Recap: Key Highlights and Results

North Carolina Outdoes Boston College in Fourth Quarter

Led by a 20-point night from guard Lexi Dornaski, North Carolina survived and advanced to the quarterfinals as it outscored Boston College 24-17 in the final quarter win 78-71. A date No. 4 Florida State awaits Friday.

Georgia Tech Rallies Past Virginia Tech

Tonie Morgan, Kara Dunn, and Dani Carnegie combined for 50 points and 24 rebounds to help Georgia Tech, who used a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to get by Virginia Tech, 72-57. The Yellow Jackets take on No. 1 North Carolina State on Friday.

Cal Routs Virginia

California jumped out to an early lead on Virginia, stretching the lead to 41-25 by halftime. Four players scored in double-figures for California as they now advance to play Notre Dame in Friday's quarterfinals.

Clemson Nearly Shocks Louisville

14-seed Clemson very nearly became the Cinderella of the tournament, pushing six-seed Louisville to the brink on Thursday. The game featured 12 lead changes and was tied 11 times before Louisville got by 70-68 in overtime.

Nick Shepkowski
