Irish Breakdown

2025 ACC Tournament: Women's Basketball Game-by-Game Predictions

Can Notre Dame make it two ACC Tournament championships in a row?

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 10, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey displays the tournament net after defeating the NC State Wolfpack at Greensboro Coliseum. \
Mar 10, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey displays the tournament net after defeating the NC State Wolfpack at Greensboro Coliseum. \ / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The regular season has ended in women's college basketball as we now move onto conference tournaments nationally.

For Notre Dame that means the ACC Tournament as it tries to win it for a second-straight season. Last year saw the Irish win the tournament after entering it as the four seed. Notre Dame will look to repeat as it enters this year's as the two.

Will Notre Dame be able to pull it off or will North Carolina State or someone else get the best of it again?

Here's our predictions for the 2025 ACC Women's basketball tournament on a game-by-game look.

Full bracket of 2025 ACC Tournament
2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket / ACC

Women's ACC Basketball Tournament - First Round:

Syracuse over Boston College
Virginia over Pittsburgh
Stanford over Clemson

Women's ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round:

North Carolina over Syracuse
Georgia Tech over Virginia Tech
California over Virginia
Louisville over Stanford

Women's ACC Basketball Tournament -Quarterfinals:

Florida State over North Carolina
NC State over Georgia Tech
Notre Dame over California
Duke over Louisville

Women's ACC Basketball Tournament -Semifinals:

NC State over Florida State
Notre Dame over Duke

Women's ACC Basketball Tournament -Championship:

Hannah Hidalgo cuts down the net at the ACC Tournament in 2024 after a win over NC Stat
Mar 10, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) displays a piece of the tournament net after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the NC State Wolfpack at Greensboro Coliseum. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Notre Dame, who took NC State to two overtimes a week ago on the homecourt of the Wolfpack, get a better offensive showing than they did by star Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo, who shot just 12 of 44 in Notre Dame's losses against NC State and Florida State late in the year, rebounded with a 6 of 14 showing against Louisville in the regular season finale.

It would appear that entering conference tournaments this week that Notre Dame will have to win the ACC Tournament to even have a chance at a No. 1 seed despite being ranked No. 1 just over a week ago.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Notre Dame Beats Louisville, Clinches Share of ACC Regular Season Championship

Watch: Marcus Freeman Celebrates Buzzer Beating Three with Olivia Miles

Social Media Erupts in Celebration as Notre Dame Clinches Share of ACC Regular Season Championship

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Basketball