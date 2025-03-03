2025 ACC Tournament: Women's Basketball Game-by-Game Predictions
The regular season has ended in women's college basketball as we now move onto conference tournaments nationally.
For Notre Dame that means the ACC Tournament as it tries to win it for a second-straight season. Last year saw the Irish win the tournament after entering it as the four seed. Notre Dame will look to repeat as it enters this year's as the two.
Will Notre Dame be able to pull it off or will North Carolina State or someone else get the best of it again?
Here's our predictions for the 2025 ACC Women's basketball tournament on a game-by-game look.
Women's ACC Basketball Tournament - First Round:
Syracuse over Boston College
Virginia over Pittsburgh
Stanford over Clemson
Women's ACC Basketball Tournament - Second Round:
North Carolina over Syracuse
Georgia Tech over Virginia Tech
California over Virginia
Louisville over Stanford
Women's ACC Basketball Tournament -Quarterfinals:
Florida State over North Carolina
NC State over Georgia Tech
Notre Dame over California
Duke over Louisville
Women's ACC Basketball Tournament -Semifinals:
NC State over Florida State
Notre Dame over Duke
Women's ACC Basketball Tournament -Championship:
Notre Dame, who took NC State to two overtimes a week ago on the homecourt of the Wolfpack, get a better offensive showing than they did by star Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo, who shot just 12 of 44 in Notre Dame's losses against NC State and Florida State late in the year, rebounded with a 6 of 14 showing against Louisville in the regular season finale.
It would appear that entering conference tournaments this week that Notre Dame will have to win the ACC Tournament to even have a chance at a No. 1 seed despite being ranked No. 1 just over a week ago.