Notre Dame Triumphs in Historic ACC Thriller Against Cal: A Record-Breaking Game
You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought Notre Dame's regular season finale with California would be on the short list of most exciting games of the entire basketball season, but that's exactly what took place at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday.
In the first ACC game to ever go to four overtimes, Notre Dame outlasted California 112-110 after a four-overtime thriller.
Notre Dame has had some marathon games before, most notably the 2013 victory over Louisville that went to five overtimes in South Bend. The schools were both members of the Big East at that time though.
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton scored a career high 43-points to lead the way, but when he fouled out with the Fighting Irish trailing and just 2:40 remaining in the fourth extra frame, it seemed California was headed towards victory.
Matt Allocco took over Burton's scoring role though, putting up eight points down the stretch and hitting a huge three-pointer to take a 109-108 lead with just 15 seconds left. Notre Dame then forced a California turnover, and Cole Certa hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to three.
The win gives Notre Dame a 14-17 final overall record on the season and 8-12 mark in conference play. It finishes tied for ninth in the conference with four other teams and will enter the ACC Tournament as the 12 seed.
Notre Dame returns to action in the ACC Tournament starting Tuesday in Charlotte as it will take on Pittsburgh in the first round. The winner will get a Wednesday date with fifth-seeded North Carolina for a spot in the quarterfinals.