Jon Gruden Honors Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboys Legend Zack Martin
It has been known since pretty much the end of the 2024 NFL regular season but on Wednesday Dallas Cowboys star offensive guard Zack Martin made it official that he's retiring after 11 seasons in the league.
Martin is one of the absolute best to do it and did so for the Dallas Cowboys, which only helps his popularity across the league.
Upon retiring, a former Super Bowl winning head coach was quick to shoot praise Martin's way.
Jon Gruden took a moment from his day Thursday to congratulate Martin on his Hall of Fame worthy career after Martin mentioned a run-in with Gruden in Hawaii for the Pro Bowl years ago.
Zack Martin on Jon Gruden Pro Bowl Run-In
Martin wrote a piece for The Players' Tribune that was released Wednesday as he made his retirement official. We covered yesterday what he had to say about Notre Dame but today share with you his memory of Jon Gruden while at the Pro Bowl.
I’ll never forget I made the Pro Bowl the next season, and that was one of the last ones they ever did in Hawaii. As fate would have it, my buddy Tyler (Eifert) made it, too. How crazy is that? Two animals from the Dude House at the Pro Bowl. We’re chilling at the pool one day with a bunch of other guys, and who comes strutting over but Jon Gruden. He was doing his the ESPN thing back then, so he immediately just started roasting everybody. And these are Pro Bowlers, but he was still doing his whole routine. He’s wearing the Gruden visor and everything.
He’s telling Tyler, ‘Eifert! Christ almighty. This guy. Hold on to the ball, Eifert! Fundamentals!”
Then he gets to me and he’s like, “Martin.”
He’s kind of searching for something.
Then he goes, “You know your problem, Martin? You hold too much, kid. Cut the penalties out and maybe you can be somebody in this league.”
Ever since that day in the pool 10 years ago, I think I had three official holding penalties.
So thank you, Jon. I never forgot that. Because of you, I can proudly say that I finished my career with more Pro Bowls than holding penalties. I think I got you 9–7, Coach. I owe you a beer. (And I owe a couple beers to all the refs who definitely missed a few over the years.)
Jon Gruden Honors Zack Martin Upon Retirement
Gruden caught wind of the shoutout Martin gave him in The Players' Tribune and put together a short video honoring Martin on Thursday. Check it out below.
Awesome recall from Gruden because you know he had exact memories of Martin's career and he didn't have to go digging to find something.
One thing for Coach, though.
If you're honoring a former Notre Dame star can you find literally any other hoodie to wear than a University of Miami one?