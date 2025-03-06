Notre Dame to Play Without 9 Key Players for Spring Football 2025
Notre Dame is less than two weeks from opening spring practice for the 2025 season. If it feels like its coming around quickly it's because it is - considering Notre Dame was still playing postseason games less than two months ago.
As a result of the long season, Notre Dame is still dealing with some healing for more than a handful of players returning for another season. When spring football opens on March 19, Notre Dame will be without nine players for the full camp.
Notre Dame head athletic football trainer Rob Hunt met the media on Thursday and shared the following updates as Spring football for the Fighting Irish nears.
Notre Dame Spring Football: 9 Players Unavailable
The following players were ruled unavailable for all of spring football.
DL Jordan Botelho (right knee)
OG Ashton Craig (left knee)
DL Davion Dixon (right pectoral)
TE Cooper Flanagan (left Achilles)
LB Kahanu Kia (left knee)
OL Chris Terek (right foot and left shoulder)
DL Boubacar Traore (left knee)
CB Chance Tucker (right knee)
S Jalen Stroman (right clavicle)
Notre Dame Spring Football: 5 Players on Modified Activity
The following players will be on modified workout plans for all of spring football.
OL Anthonie Knapp (ankle)
DL Cole Mullins (knee)
WR Will Pauling (foot)
OL Billy Schrauth (ankle)
OL Robbie Wollan (miniscus)
Notre Dame Spring Football: 10 Players on Individualized Plans
LB Drayk Bowen
LB Joshua Burnham
CB Christian Gray
WR Jaden Greathouse
RB Jeremiyah Love
CB Leonard Moore
S Adon Shuler
LB Jaylen Sneed
OL Aamil Wagner
DL Bryce Young
Notre Dame Spring Football: 5 Players on are "Full-Go" Following Injuries
S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder)
QB CJ Carr (elbow)
RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee)
DL Jason Onye (personal)
OL Styles Prescod (shoulder)
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
Usually, this time of year the anticipation grows for Spring football and the hope that comes with it. Hope for Notre Dame football fans is at the highest level it has been in decades entering a season which is a change itself but the philosophy around Spring football feels like it has almost changed, too.
It's usually, "Avoid injuries!" as Spring practice starts. This time around it feels more like "Get over those injuries" for the well-traveled Fighting Irish.