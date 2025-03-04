USC Football’s Desperate Push: Off-Season Cries for Attention Grow Louder
We've all been in a classroom where a certain student isn't getting enough attention.
We know what happens next - in a desperate plea for that attention, a person does anything in order to gain it.
Fresh off watching rival Notre Dame go to the National Championship game, while other rival Oregon dominated the Big Ten in it's first go-around, USC sees itself in an accurate light: struggling mightily itself in its first run through the Big Ten.
It certainly appears the "cry for help" route is the one USC is taking this offseason.
USC Football is Starving for Attention
USC football hasn't done a whole lot in recent years to merit much national attention. At least in terms of team accomplishments.
Caleb Williams was one of the best quarterbacks the Trojans have ever had, but building a team around him without a strong offensive or defensive line was certainly a bold decision by head coach Lincoln Riley.
USC had a great start to Riley's first season in Los Angeles but since going 11-1 to start 2022. It appeared headed to the College Football Playoff - until Utah routed it in the Pac 12 championship.
The Trojans have mustered just a 15-13 record since that 11-1 start.
"PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN!"
Instead, pay attention to anything that has nothing to do with what goes on a football field.
Former Notre Dame Staffer Can't Keep His Mouth Shut
Chad Bowden left the post as Notre Dame's general manager to take the same job at USC this off-season. It's clearly a solid hire by USC but Bowden's behavior from the second he left has been - let's just call it - interesting.
The above quote comes after Bowden already talked about how badly he wanted to be at USC and that Notre Dame couldn't have done anything to keep him. I won't pretend to know all the behind-the-scenes happenings but his constant repeating of Marcus Freeman's words and suddenly talking down the guy who brought him to South Bend from the University of Cincinnati is certainly a choice.
I get he's at a rival now and there will be many recruiting battles between the two programs but none of this has seemed to put Bowden in a positive light.
It's a lot like the Pepsi Challenge when the lesser product talks a big game while Coca-Cola continues to dominate it, and Bowden's act does feel a lot like the "Joy of Cola".
Rob Ryan Being Rob Ryan
Earlier this off-season a big splash was made by Lincoln Riley as he hired big-time personality Rob Ryan to be his defensive coordinator. Ryan wasted no time charming the Los Angeles media as during his first press conference with the Trojans, Ryan took the first chance he had to not talk about football and entirely divert the attention from what he actually brings to the table.
Now if I'm ever in Maui I'll surely pretend to know Kaluks and see what it gets me, but that doesn't help me win football games in the meantime.
What Ryan doesn't want you to know or probably talk about is that of his 13 years spent calling a defense in the NFL, only one of his units ever finished in the top 15 for fewest points allowed in the league (kind reminder that there are only 32 NFL teams).
That year was 2013 when he lead the New Orleans Saints defense to allowing the fourth-fewest points in the entire league. He followed up it by the Saints finishing 28th and 32nd in the points allowed category the next two years.
But again, make sure you pay attention to his catchy story and certainly don't ask how he keeps getting big jobs.
USC's Big Recruiting Start to 2026
So far, the recruiting return for USC has been excellent as the Trojans currently have the top-ranked class for 2026 according to 247Sports. They've been clear about recruiting the talent-rich state of California better and so far, that's been the case.
The start is great but overall recent USC recruiting classes haven't exactly been awful, despite the lack of on-the-field success. USC ranked 14th this past class, 17th in 2024, and 8th in 2023 according to 247Sports. There are brutal classes in there too (70th in 2022, 59th in 2020) but USC has had a top 20 class six of the last eight years, despite not performing anywhere near a top 20 program in that time.
Regardless, the focus is again pushed elsewhere. Ignore the track record, instead focus on the recruiting rankings and sell the future. This sounds a ton like what my hometown Chicago Bears do when they discuss large amounts of salary cap space, all these can't-miss draft prospects, and these outstanding coaches in the making.
Will these USC verbal commitments all result in signed national letters of intent on signing day? That remains to be seen but anything near another 6-6 regular season would only bring more doubt onto Riley's entire operation.
Notre Dame's Chance at a Rebuttal is Coming Soon Enough
As for Notre Dame fans upset about the Bowden comments and light that's suddenly seeming to shine on Southern California:
Pepsi will get its date with Coke on October 18 in South Bend and just like in real-life, it'll happen as Pepsi (USC) is looking up at both Coca-Cola (Notre Dame) and Dr. Pepper (Oregon).
And if Notre Dame again does to USC what it has done 10 of the last 14 meetings between the two, then it might just be the last time USC decides to make that trip.