NFL Team Signs Second Former Notre Dame Tight End: What It Means for the Roster

The Chicago Bears will feature two former Notre Dame tight ends in 2025

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during the second half of a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during the second half of a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Notre Dame has long been a major producer of NFL talent and at the tight end position it puts as much talent into the league as seemingly anyone.

Now, two former Notre Dame standouts are set to join forces with the Chicago Bears after Durham Smythe officially signed a free agent deal. Smythe joins former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the Bears in an interesting twist to start the new NFL year.

Chicago Bears Tight End Usage

The Chicago Bears made a coaching change this off-season. After head coach Matt Eberflus was fired late last fall, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired to take the position.

Johnson's offense in Detroit would only make sense to bring with him to Chicago considering it was one of the league's best. It's also an offense that is built to feature former Notre Dame tight ends when you consider its construction.

Nobody in the NFL last season ran more 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) than the Detroit Lions. In Detroit that meant former Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright saw the field a lot more than many second tight ends do and in Chicago that means the Bears went and signed veteran Smythe to pair with Kmet.

Durham Smythe Biography

Durham Smythe walks off the field for the Miami Dolphins after beating the New England Patriot
Sep 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) reacts with fans after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Smythe has played in the NFL since 2018 for the Miami Dolphins. In that time he caught 132 passes for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns. 2023 saw his biggest year in terms of receiving production as he hauled in 366 receiving yards.

Smythe played at Notre Dame from 2013-2017, totaling 28 receptions for 381 yards and six touchdowns.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Nick Shepkowski
Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

