NFL Team Signs Second Former Notre Dame Tight End: What It Means for the Roster
Notre Dame has long been a major producer of NFL talent and at the tight end position it puts as much talent into the league as seemingly anyone.
Now, two former Notre Dame standouts are set to join forces with the Chicago Bears after Durham Smythe officially signed a free agent deal. Smythe joins former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the Bears in an interesting twist to start the new NFL year.
Chicago Bears Tight End Usage
The Chicago Bears made a coaching change this off-season. After head coach Matt Eberflus was fired late last fall, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired to take the position.
Johnson's offense in Detroit would only make sense to bring with him to Chicago considering it was one of the league's best. It's also an offense that is built to feature former Notre Dame tight ends when you consider its construction.
Nobody in the NFL last season ran more 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) than the Detroit Lions. In Detroit that meant former Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright saw the field a lot more than many second tight ends do and in Chicago that means the Bears went and signed veteran Smythe to pair with Kmet.
Durham Smythe Biography
Smythe has played in the NFL since 2018 for the Miami Dolphins. In that time he caught 132 passes for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns. 2023 saw his biggest year in terms of receiving production as he hauled in 366 receiving yards.
Smythe played at Notre Dame from 2013-2017, totaling 28 receptions for 381 yards and six touchdowns.
He was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.