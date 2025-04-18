The Most Overlooked Part of Notre Dame’s New QB Situation
Never a dull moment in Notre Dame land
As I've been saying for years, there's never a dull moment in Notre Dame land. Just as the excitement stemming from the Blue-Gold game began to subside, news broke that Steve Angeli, the only Irish quarterback with starting experience, will be entering the transfer portal.
What comes next will be a brief quarterback battle between Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr when camp opens up in August. Notre Dame is in win-now mode and believes one or both of these young players have the athletic upside and skill to get Notre Dame back to the title game in search of a different outcome.
This is exciting, but there is a bigger picture in play here - a key dynamic that needs to be understood and appreciated regarding the new direction of the Irish program.
The next Notre Dame QB will have multiple years to develop
There are advantages to grad transfer, one-year rental portal QBs. These players come with experience, and with that, in theory, comes better play in that final collegiate season. But there is a downside to this approach. That downside is the fact that with a one-and-done player, there's no chance for the complete team to coalesce and develop together around the quarterback for multiple seasons. This creates a "start over" dynamic offensively.
Perhaps Carr or Minchey light it up as rookies, and Notre Dame wins a title? This is the best case scenario. But let's say that doesn't happen, but that things trend in a positive direction overall. This allows for multiple years of development and comfort to be built between the new quarterback and the rest of the offense. This experience and the stability of knowing who the starter will be for multiple years is a very valuable commodity that could propel the Irish to a place offensively it hasn't been in decades.
These are exciting times for a Notre Dame program which is the strongest, most stable, and well-rounded it's been in three decades. Marcus Freeman's "winning window" is open, and he knows it.
