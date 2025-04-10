Five-Star Alert: Notre Dame Football Just Landed Elite Talent
Notre Dame continues to stay red hot on the recruiting trail, landing one of the best athletes in the country in the 2026 cycle - EDGE Rodney Dunham. The 6'4, 227-pounder is ranked industry wide as a top-tier pass rusher and it seems clear Notre Dame has beefed up its defensive line in a big way.
The five-star prospect represents one of Notre Dame's highest-ever rated commitments in the "recruiting site" era, assuming he sticks in five-star status, as the general consensus suggests.
Dunham, of Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) chose the Fighting Irish over Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Duke and more. He initially narrowed his recruitment to a top five, before making his pledge to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame on Thursday.
Charles Power is the director of scouting and rankings for On3 and has very high praise for Dunham's game:
"Displays outstanding get-off, bursting off the snap. Has excellent curvilinear movement skills, showing the ability to accelerate while rounding the edge. Dips his shoulder to shirk contact with offensive tackles. Closes quickly on ball carriers once in the backfield. Play speed is evident as he stalks down ball carriers from behind. Shows burgeoning power at the point of attack, shedding offensive linemen once engaged..."
After also adding elite four-star talent Ebenezer Ewetade earlier this month, Notre Dame boasts one of the best edge rusher classes in the country.
Look for it to continue the impressive defensive line recruiting with targets Tiki Hola, Elijah Golden, McHale Blade and others set to make decisions in the very near future.