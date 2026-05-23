Notre Dame Lacrosse Heading Back to National Championship Game
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Notre Dame men's lacrosse will play on Memorial Day.
That's all college lacrosse fans want to hear, as the holiday is when the men's lacrosse national champion gets crowned, and Notre Dame is set to play in it for the third time in four years.
This comes after Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 15-7 on Saturday. As lopsided as the final score may appear, this one was highly in doubt at the end of the third quarter.
After Notre Dame jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first quarter, Syracuse charged back to give the Irish a tough contest.
It rallied enough to be within a 9-7 margin at the end of the third quarter, but like last week against Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame owned the competition late.
Notre Dame opened the final frame with a man-up advantage thanks to a non-releasable penalty on Syracuse's Louis D'Agastino.
To say it took advantage would be the understatement of the week, as Notre Dame scored three goals during the penalty to stretch the lead to 12-7.
From there, it was essentially game, set, and match as Notre Dame would add three more goals before time expired, winning 15-7.
Notre Dame will play No. 1 Princeton on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Princeton defeated Duke 14-7 in the first semi-final on Saturday.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.