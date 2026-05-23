Notre Dame men's lacrosse will play on Memorial Day.

That's all college lacrosse fans want to hear, as the holiday is when the men's lacrosse national champion gets crowned, and Notre Dame is set to play in it for the third time in four years.

This comes after Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 15-7 on Saturday. As lopsided as the final score may appear, this one was highly in doubt at the end of the third quarter.

After Notre Dame jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first quarter, Syracuse charged back to give the Irish a tough contest.



It rallied enough to be within a 9-7 margin at the end of the third quarter, but like last week against Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame owned the competition late.

Talk about dominance Monday @NDlacrosse goes after their 3rd National Championship in 4 years. Kevin Corrigan is the Best lacrosse coach in the nation - face a terrific multi talented Princeton @TigerLacrosse team . HERE COME THE IRISH BABY ! @HoltzHeroes @NotreDame — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 23, 2026

Notre Dame opened the final frame with a man-up advantage thanks to a non-releasable penalty on Syracuse's Louis D'Agastino.



To say it took advantage would be the understatement of the week, as Notre Dame scored three goals during the penalty to stretch the lead to 12-7.



From there, it was essentially game, set, and match as Notre Dame would add three more goals before time expired, winning 15-7.

NOTRE DAME SHUTS DOWN SYRACUSE 😤



The Irish will look to take home their third national championship in four seasons when they take on Princeton 🍿 pic.twitter.com/eYv72AEnD0 — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2026

Notre Dame will play No. 1 Princeton on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Princeton defeated Duke 14-7 in the first semi-final on Saturday.