Notre Dame to Be Honored with Special Exhibit at Pro Football Hall of Fame
No college has produced more Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees than the 14 Notre Dame has produced so it is no surprise the first college to get its own featured exhibit at the Hall will be Notre Dame.
‘Gold Helmet to Gold Jacket’ will be a temporary exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame that is set to open on March 14.
“Never before has the Pro Football Hall of Fame put together a special exhibit to feature a university program in this way,” said Jim Porter, president and CEO of the Hall. “We encourage every Fighting Irish fan to see this once-in-a-lifetime arrangement of artifacts and to get pictures taken with the 14 iconic Bronze Busts of the enshrinees from Notre Dame.”
Dave Casper, who helped Notre Dame to become known by many as "Tight End U" is expected to be at the ribbon-cutting on March 14. Casper was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2002 class.
Guests will be able to see various different items from the Notre Dame alums as well as each of their 14 Hall of Fame busts. Other special events during the exhibit's run are expected such as "chalk talks" and autograph sessions and will be announced officially soon, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about the exhibit and the Hall of Fame itself at ProFootballHOF.com/visit.