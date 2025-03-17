Son of Former Notre Dame Running Back Receives Scholarship Offer
One of the nation's top wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting cycle officially has a scholarship offer from Notre Dame as of March 17, 2025.
That wide receiver just so happens to be the son of one of the best running backs Notre Dame has had walk through its doors in the last 30 years.
Julius Jones Jr., a star wide receiver at Florida high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale announced the offer on social media Monday. It came as part of Notre Dame's annual Pot of Gold Day which is held each St. Patrick's Day.
Jones is obviously the son of former Notre Dame star running back Julius Jones who rushed for over 3,000 career yards for the Fighting Irish. His 262-yard performance against Pittsburgh in 2003 remains the most ever by a Notre Dame running back in a single game.
Jones was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2004 and played seven seasons in the NFL.
As for the younger Jones, he's among the highest regarded wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Listed at 5-10, 160-pounds, he has over 20 scholarship offers already, including from the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and several more.
As a sophomore on one of the nation's top teams in 2024, Jones led the Raiders with 51 receptions for 750 yards according to MaxPreps.