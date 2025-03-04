Zach Bryan & Shane Gillis to Headline Notre Dame Stadium Concert This September
Notre Dame football kicks off the 2025 season with an Aug. 31 date at Miami in one of the biggest games of the weekend. Two weeks later it opens the home slate of the schedule with a showdown, likely under the lights, against Texas A&M.
In-between those weeks though Notre Dame football will be off, but that doesn't mean Notre Dame Stadium won't be packed for a big-time event.
Country star Zach Bryan, comedian (and huge Notre Dame fan) Shane Gillis, and Irish singer Dermot Kennedy will host Notre Dame Stadium's fourth-ever concert on September 6. The concert was announced by the university on Tuesday.
Gillis previously mentioned the frustration he had as a fan watching Ohio State celebrate after the National Championship game and how he initially wanted to do a show to earn money for Notre Dame's NIL efforts.
I know it's easy for me to spend his money but roughly 80,000 seats will mean quite a bit of money for whatver Shane's cut of the event ends up being.
Just saying.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.