It's hard too be too upset when you're 2-0, ranked in the top three nationally, and have outscored opponents by a combined 93-13.



However, Notre Dame is a team that is built on the run game and despite manhandling its two opponents to date, it hasn't broken a run of longer than 16 yards.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass for a touchdown during a NCAA football game against Rice at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Jr.

QB2 - 10, Noah Grubbs, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.

or - 9, Teddy Jarrard, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.



Carr was excellent on Saturday against Rice. How many of the three will we see against Michigan State?



For the right reasons, obviously.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

RB1 - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

RB2 - 2, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

or - 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or - 26 Javian Osborne, 5-9, 200 lbs., Fr.

It feels like a matter of time until we see some of the young guns get meaningful reps. Based off what running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider had to say this week, I'd imagine we see a bit of Jonaz Walton on Saturday night as this team looks for explosion out of the backfield.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

WR2 - 33, Matt Jeffery, 5-11, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 5, Cam Williams, 6-2, 201 lbs., Jr.

or 19, Logan Saldate, 5-11, 185 lbs., Jr.



WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 212 lbs., Sr.

or - 3, Mylan Graham, 6-1, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 4, Bubba Frazier, 5-10, 185 lbs., Fr.



WR1 - 14, Micah Gilbert, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

WR2 - 17, Elijah Burress, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.

or - 8, Jerome Bettis, Jr., 6-2, 207 lbs., So.

The only player listed above that didn't catch a pass against Rice was Cam Williams. I'll set the over/under at 6.5 of these hauling in at least one reception against Michigan State.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 74, Will Black, 6-7, 316 lbs., So.

LT2 - 68, Charlie Thorn, 6-7, 295 lbs., Fr.

or - 65, Grayson McKeogh, 6-7, 303 lbs., Fr.



LG1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-5, 305 lbs., Jr.

LG2 - 57, Cam Herron, 6-2, 297 lbs., So.



C1 - 70, Ashton Craig, 6-5, 315 lbs., 5th yr

C2 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-4, 309 lbs., Sr.



RG1 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 316 lbs., Sr.

or 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs., Jr.



RT1 - 76, Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 325 lbs., Jr.

RT2 - 78, Owen Strebig, 6-8, 318 lbs., So.

or - 68, Charlie Thorn, 6-7, 295 lbs., Fr.



The running backs have gotten a good amount of the blame but the offensive line hasn't exactly been what it was advertised to be yet, either. Zack Martin told us that it will take time for this group to gel. Will that time really start to show this weekend?

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

TE1 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 255 lbs., SR.

or - 88, James Flanigan, 6-6, 253 lbs., So.

TE3 - 7, Ty Washington, 6-4, 253 lbs., 5th year

or - 85, Jack Larsen, 6-3, 250 lbs., Jr.



Speaking of not being a big help so far in the run game...

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

DE1 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-5, 253 lbs., Sr.

DE2 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-3, 221 lbs., Jr.

DE3 - 44, Rodney Dunham, 6-4, 242 lbs., Fr.



DT1 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 56, Elijah Hughes, 6-3, 295 lbs., Sr.

Sep 12, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Bryce Young (95) attempts to tackle Rice Owls quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT1 - 0, Tionne Gray, 6-5, 320 lbs., Jr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 59, Sean Sevillano, Jr., 6-2, 313 lbs., Jr.



DE1 - 95, Bryce Young, 260 lbs., Jr.

DE2 - 11, Keon Keeley, 6-5, 275 lbs., Sr.

Notre Dame has allowed 2.0 yards per carry through two games in very large part thanks to the performance of the defensive front. More of that is expected against a Michigan State team that doesn't appear to be up to snuff yet on the offensive line.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

WILL1 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-1, 226 lbs., Sr.

WILL2 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 227 lbs., 5th year



MIKE1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 234 lbs., Sr.

MIKE2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 19, Madden Faraimo, 6-2, 235 lbs., So.

KVA looked like he was at full speed this past Saturday against Rice. When healthy, good luck finding a better linebacker unit in the country.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Secondary

Cornerbacks/Nickelbacks



NICKEL1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 196 lbs., Sr.

NICKEL2 - 1, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

or 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.



CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 197 lbs., Jr.

CB2 - Mark Zackery IV, 5-10, 190 lbs., So.



CB1 - 2, DJ McKinney, 6-1, 190 lbs., 5th year

or - 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

Safeties



BOUND1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 205 lbs., Sr.

BOUND2 - 22, Ethan Long, 6-2, 205 lbs., So.



FIELD1 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 222 lbs., Sr.

FIELD2 - 20, Joey O'Brien, 6-4, 222 lbs., Fr.

No interceptions by this group last week. What the heck gives?

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

PR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

PR2 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 212 lbs., Sr.

or 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

Kick Return - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

or 2, Nolan James Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.



KO1 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211, So.

KO2 - 36, Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.



PK1 - 35, Spencer Porath, 6-0, 200 lbs., Jr.

PK2 - Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.

P1 - 39, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

P2 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211 lbs., So.



LS1 - 96, Joseph Vinci, 6-4, 233 lbs., Jr.

LS2 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-4, 227 lbs., Sr.



Holder - 35, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

It's been a mixed bag from Notre Dame's special teams to date, but the difference in the kicking game is undeniable as Spencer Porath hasn't missed a field goal or extra point to date.