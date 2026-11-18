So, you mean to tell me that Notre Dame jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead against Boston College, allowed a total of 136 yards, ultimately won 41-7, and dropped in the College Football Playoff rankings this week?



No way, you've got to be kidding!



Right?



Okay, not so much.

Notre Dame dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, a move I saw coming this past Saturday. I got a few of the names wrong that made it "justified" in the eyes of the CFP committee, but the fact it happened comes as no surprise to me whatsoever.

Texas Gets Resume Fluffed by CFP Committee

If you look at it on its own, Texas going into LSU and sneaking out with a last-second victory over a now four-loss team isn't impressive.



It was an ugly game to watch, no matter how many butts were in the seats at Death Valley.



Yet, it was enough to move Texas up to No. 5 and bump Notre Dame down to No. 6 this week.

Texas doesn't have a "bad loss" as long as Oklahoma and Florida remain ranked, something both somehow are despite sitting at 6-4 on the year.



Texas also gets credit for a third-ranked win, as Ole Miss stayed in at No. 25 despite falling to 6-4 with a loss at Oklahoma on Sunday.

Alabama Stays at No. 3 Despite Unimpressive Showing

I'm not saying this committee LOVES Alabama. I would never think or say anything like that.



However, the committee is clearly incompetent.



How the casual college observer thinks Notre Dame gets treated is actually the treatment Alabama is currently getting.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A program living off its past, but still cashing checks in the present.



Notre Dame, perhaps in the year 2000, but Alabama today.



I have no problem with Alabama being ranked in position to make the College Football Playoff, but it remains at No. 3 this week while it has two ranked wins to its name currently, beating Kentucky and South Carolina earlier this year.

Indiana was just punished last week for all of its opponents losing, but Alabama? Nah, stay right at No. 3 despite struggling at lowly Vanderbilt.



And really, South Carolina? A 6-4 team that just got beat 34-6 at lowly Arkansas?



That's the 21st-best team in the country?

Notre Dame Better Off at No. 6 or No. 7, Anyway

If you're Notre Dame, sure you don't like seeing the number next to your name fall, but it's not a bad thing as long as the Fighting Irish aren't eventually robbed of hosting a home game.



If given the choice, you want to be on the opposite side of the bracket than Georgia, the likely No. 1 seed.



If that means having to play a higher ranked team in the first or second round, so be it.



I'd much rather see Utah, Alabama, or the Big Ten champion in the round of eight and four than Georgia.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

It was obvious this was coming from a mile away. The second Arch Manning completed that "amazing" throw to beat LSU on Saturday, I had no doubt Texas was jumping Notre Dame.



Alabama staying at No. 3 seems to state there is no consistency in anything, as Indiana gets punished for things Alabama is cleared of.

Last year taught us that none of this matters until the very last week. Teams can keep winning and all of a sudden fall. Heck, they can get passed by other teams that don't play, either.



I'm hoping the committee will open its eyes and stop with the lovefest it keeps giving the SEC, but I'm not going to hold my breath.



Just hope that Notre Dame stays in that six or seven spot (it should move up) and everything is golden.