Notre Dame Fencer Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics
Notre Dame football might be the most team associated with the university but perhaps the most successful the last couple decades has been the fencing program.
2022 Notre Dame graduate Nick Itkin became the latest Fighting Irish product to win a medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics as he took home the bronze in the men's foil competition.
It is Itkin's second career Olympic medal but first he has won as an individual.
Itkin's accomplishment comes after former Notre Dame captain Lee Kiefer repeated as the gold medalist in the women's foil.
Notre Dame sophomore and Hungary native Eszter Muhari took home the bronze in women's epee on Saturday.
Itkin was a part of two national championship teams at Notre Dame in 2021 and 2022. He previously participated in the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he finished 12th in the men's foil competition.
