Notre Dame Football 2024 Schedule: ESPN FPI Breakdown and Analysis
Amid the chaos of conference realignment, Notre Dame football remains independent, untethered to any of the shifting power conferences. This independent status allows the program to craft a unique schedule year after year, full of regional variety.
The 2024 season is no different, as the team will travel from coast to coast. But which teams on the docket pose the biggest threat to the Fighting Irish?
ESPN's FPI system identifies a few dangerous matchups and provides a preview of what to expect from every Notre Dame opponent in 2024. The team aims to take advantage of the expanded CFP for the first time.
Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Aug. 31
Texas A&M FPI Ranking (and Rating): 14 (13.6)
Notre Dame opens the season up with an intriguing road showdown against the Aggies, a perennial early-season darling that in seemingly forever has struggled to live up to the preseason hype. New head man Mike Elko inherits a talented roster that FPI predicts to be a difficult out in Week 1.
- 5 Things to Know About Texas A&M
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame, Sept. 7
Northern Illinois FPI Ranking (and Rating): 114 (-9.9)
The Irish follow up the big national opener against Texas A&M with a home matinee against the Huskies.
Northern Illinois isn't getting a lot of love from FPI, although it slots in as one of the higher-ranked MAC teams. A veteran coaching staff, experienced defense, and workhorse running back Antario Brown could cause Notre Dame a headache.
- 5 Things to Know About Northern Illinois, Week 2
Notre Dame at Purdue, Sept. 14
Purdue FPI Ranking (and Rating): 60 (0.5)
Purdue struggled under first-year coach Ryan Walters in 2023, and FPI expects more of the same from in 2024, ranking it 14th in the expanded 18-team Big Ten. QB Hudson Card and RB Devin Mockobee return to help stabilize a group that was plagued by inconsistency last season.
- 5 Things to Know About Purdue, September 14
Miami University at Notre Dame, Sept. 21
Miami University FPI Ranking (and Rating): 90 (-5.6)
Don't let the seemingly low ranking fool you. FPI respects this Miami team, placing it head and shoulders above any other MAC conference foe.
The RedHawks return the bulk of a potent defense from 2023, including reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year Matt Salopek - this is a very, very dangerous game before dealing with Louisville.
Louisville at Notre Dame, Sept. 28
Louisville FPI Ranking (and Rating): 21 (10.0)
Louisville is Notre Dame's second true test of the season. Under Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals jumped into the top 25 last season, and FPI views them as that caliber of team again in 2024. There are a bunch of transfers on both sides of the ball, and they have to jell in a hurry.
Stanford at Notre Dame: Oct. 12
Stanford FPI Ranking (and Rating): 59 (0.7)
After a bye in Week 6, Notre Dame faces off against the an improved Cardinal that's better than the ranking.
FPI views Stanford as one of the weaker teams in the new-look ACC (14th out of 18), and Coach Troy Taylor is looking to steady the ship after a 3-9 season in 2023. Still, the Fighting Irish won't want to overlook a team they most recently lost to, in 2022.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech: Oct. 19
Georgia Tech FPI Ranking (and Rating): 54 (2.1)
Notre Dame gets what FPI predicts to be another so-so ACC opponent in Week 8. The Yellow Jackets return plenty of offensive talent, as QB Haynes King s back for a fifth season and promising underclassmen RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford Jr. spice up the skill position corps.
Notre Dame at Navy (in East Rutherford, NJ): Oct. 26
Navy FPI Ranking (and Rating): 124 (-12.9)
FPI views Navy as one of the weakest teams in the FBS in 2024.
The squad struggled over the past few years, but Brian Newberry is still building it back up in his second season as the head man. A change at quarterback will make that a challenge, and there should be a focus problem with what's coming next.
Florida State vs Notre Dame: Nov. 9
Florida State FPI Ranking (and Rating): 11 (15.1)
FPI projects Florida State to rebound fast from a soul-crushing end to the 2023 season. Mike Norvell dipped into the portal to replenish a depleted offensive side of the ball, bringing in DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State and three projected offensive starters from Alabama, including RB Roydell Williams. This promises to be a late-season matchup with serious College Football Playoff implications.
Virginia vs Notre Dame: Nov. 16
Virginia FPI Ranking (and Rating): 72 (-1.4)
FPI has Virginia pegged as the worst team in the ACC, but it ranks above a few teams from every other power conference. Tony Elliott faces pressure to deliver wins after guiding Virginia to only six of them in his first two seasons. Still in a rebuilding mode, by this point in the season the Cavaliers have have everything in place to surpass FPI's low expectations.
Army vs Notre Dame (in Bronx, NY): Nov. 23
Army FPI Ranking (and Rating): 121 (-11.9)
Army, like Navy, is getting much love from the FPI. Entering the season as a bottom-15 FPI team, the Black Knights don't seem poised to end a run of futility against the Fighting Irish that dates to 1958. Crucial defensive departures negate an offense stocked with returning producers, including QB Brian Daily and RB Kanye Udoh.
Notre Dame at USC: Nov. 30
USC FPI Ranking (and Rating): 18 (11.1)
The Fighting Irish end the regular season on the West Coast with a flashy rivalry matchup. FPI isn't in love with this USC team, but just wait - the team has a full year to become USC-like.
A transfer-heavy defense has to be better by this point, and it should be. It's a Lincoln Riley team. The offense will be there, and for the Irish this should be a very, very big deal in the chase for a College Football Playoff spot.