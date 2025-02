๐ˆ๐‘๐ˆ๐’๐‡ ๐–๐ˆ๐!



It's all ND in Loftus, as Chris Kavanagh finishes with a career-high 9 points (4G, 5A) and Jake Taylor scores 7G.#GoIrishโ˜˜๏ธ pic.twitter.com/C384kXcwrU