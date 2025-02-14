No. 1 Notre Dame Lacrosse Set to Host Marquette This Saturday
The top-ranked Notre Dame men's lacrosse team looks to make it a 2-0 start on Saturday when it welcomes a Marquette program that it has historically dominated to town.
The two-time reigning national champion Fighting Irish routed Cleveland State earlier this week, 24-6 to start the season with a blowout victory. Notre Dame will be looking to move to 13-0 all-time against Marquette when the teams square off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.
As has been the case at Notre Dame for years, a Kavanagh got things going early in the game against Cleveland State. Chris Kavanagh started the 2025 season with a bang, posting a career-high nine points (4G, 5A). He is of course coming off a 2024 season where he set the Notre Dame record for points in a single season (81).
Jake Taylor began the year in a big way as well, scoring seven goals in the season-opening victory. That is just one goal shy of the program record for a single game, a record Taylor owns.
Notre Dame replaces a pair of starting defensemen this season but that was no issue in the win over Cleveland State. Ben Ramsey, Will Donovan and Shawn Lyght highlight the defensive unit as all three were named Preseason All-Americans.
Saturday's game against Marquette will be played indoors in South Bend at the Loftus Sports Center. The Fighting Irish are 20-1 while playing indoors since the start of the 2015 season and have won their last 24 games inside Loftus.
Notre Dame is looking to beat Marquette again after defeating it 21-8 last year in Milwaukee.
The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.