Oregon’s Running Back Situation Looks Dire With Latest Injury Report
Oregon's running back situation is looking increasingly dire for Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl against No. 1 Indiana.
After running back Jordon Davison was ruled out earlier this week with a collarbone injury, fellow star ball carrier Noah Whittington was added to the injury report on Thursday. He's questionable for the matchup.
Two other depth options, Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar, both entered the transfer portal.
The one remaining healthy back is Dierre Hill Jr., who will likely split carries with Whittington if he's able to ultimately suit up and play.
Hill has carried the ball 70 times for 570 yards and five touchdowns this season.
It's hard enough to beat top-ranked Indiana if everybody is healthy and available, but the task will be that much more difficult for the Ducks, especially if Whittington is unable to go.
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.