Notre Dame Recruiting: 247Sports' Tom Loy Breaks Down 2025 Defensive Class
Part 2 of my "Talkin' Recruitin' with Tom" series focuses on the Notre Dame 2025 defensive class, which is set to sign with the Irish in the coming months.
It's an impressive group headed to South Bend, and the class is expected to grow by a few more recruits as Notre Dame continues to keep tabs on defensive lineman and linebackers. More details will be covered in Part 3, but our own Mason Plummer recently published a piece discussing potential flip candidates for Notre Dame as we approach signing day. Be sure to check that out!
If you missed Part 1, you can read it here.
Now, let’s dive into the Fighting Irish defensive class, starting with the recruits on the defensive line.
Defensive Line (5) - Christopher Burgess Jr., Davion Dixon, Dominik Hulak, Gordy Sulfsted, Joseph Reiff
An impressive defensive line class is set to join Notre Dame in 2025, featuring two edge defenders and three interior defensive linemen. There may also be some cross-training for Sulfsted and Reiff at strong-side end. While the Irish coaching staff would love to add another recruit to this group, even if the class remains at five members, it’s an exciting haul expected on campus.
Loy is pumped up about the talented headed Notre Dame's way on the defensive line as well:
"Notre Dame is thrilled with their haul along the defensive line. Christopher Burgess Jr. is a bad dude. I’m very excited about his potential. If you ask those inside the Gug, they are beyond fired up about Dominik Hulak and what he’ll do for the Fighting Irish. Joseph Reiff is another they are excited about. He, like a few others, has gotten better each year. Gordy Sulfsted is one we were all excited to watch this fall, but the injury has hindered that. Davion Dixon is a massive individual that eats up space. Once he gets in Notre Dame’s weight room, look out. He’s another the Irish are looking forward to working with."
Linebacker (2) - Ko'o Kia, Anthony Sacca
Currently, the linebacker class consists of just two players, but it's expected to grow by at least one by signing day. However, even if things don’t go Notre Dame's way and the coaching staff is left with only these two, it's still a much more talented class than many Notre Dame fans may realize. Both Kia and Sacca are exceptional athletes with bright futures in college football. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sacca, in particular, follows the path of Joshua Burnham at Notre Dame and eventually transitions to the edge.
Loy is higher than most on this linebacker class headed to South Bend:
"I like Ko’o Kia more than most. He plays like his hair is on fire and has a nasty streak about him that I love. He’s going to do some really good things at Notre Dame. Anthony Sacca is very talented. He’s a safe bet to simply be very good in college. He also picked up offers from college coaches that I greatly respect, which has me feeling better about him."
Defensive Back (6) - Brandon Logan, Cree Thomas, Dallas Golden, Ethan Long, JaDon Blair, Mark Zackery IV
One of the standout secondary classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle remains elite, even after Ivan Taylor's decommitment several months back. The group is evenly split between corners and safeties. Thomas, Golden, and Zackery IV all have bright futures at cornerback, while Logan, Long, and Blair bring unique skills to the safety position. With Mike Mickens coaching them, this group is poised to produce some high-level NFL talent.
Loy has long been huge on Dallas Golden's potential, but he loves the rest of the group as well:
"This group is loaded. JaDon Blair is a terrific prospect. Mark Zackery IV is very, very good. Cree Thomas is much better than most realize. Ethan Long has the length and speed you want at the safety position. Brandon Logan will end up being so much better than his ranking suggest. All that said, the guy I’m most fired up about is Dallas Golden. Difference-maker in every sense of the word."