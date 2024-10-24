Notre Dame Recruiting: Are the Irish on the Verge of Flipping Multiple Four-Star Recruits?
Recruiting is the wild, wild west these days, especially with the amount of NIL money and promises being thrown out to each and every big time recruit as they look to make their decision.
Recruiting staffs around the country are constantly trying to make their class and team better with each and every addition, and sometimes that means flipping a player from another school. It's a cruel world out there but getting the absolute best class possible in every single cycle is a must if you are Notre Dame and that sometimes means stepping on toes.
The Irish 2025 class has already seen multiple departures by way of decommitments and flips, some of which were mutual and some not so much. Losing four-star quarterback Deuce Knight to Auburn and four-star Ivan Taylor to Michigan were not ideal, however it appears somewhat likely neither of those flips will stick.
Notre Dame also had running back Daniel Anderson decommit recently, as well as wide receiver Shaun Terry, tight end Nate Roberts and defensive end CJ May. With how quickly things move in recruiting, most don't even remember the losses of May and Roberts as they were so long ago.
The staff has been doing its best to be on the positive side of flips as well, getting four-star quarterback Blake Hebert to change his pledge to Notre Dame from Clemson. The staff was also able to flip four-star receiver Antavious Richardson from USF and four-star offensive lineman Cameron Herron from Iowa.
In the upcoming weeks, Notre Dame is targeting 2025 tight end and Michigan commit Andrew Olesh, 2025 Oklahoma wide receiver commit Emmanuel Choice and 2025 defensive lineman and Florida commit Jalen Wiggins.
All are expected to visit South Bend in the coming weeks. People that follow recruiting closely know that Notre Dame's biggest weapon is getting recruits and flip targets on campus, so if these visits do go through, expect the Irish to get good news on at least one or two of these targets.
Expect more names to emerge soon as well, as the Irish staff looks to add more receiver and running back targets to its board. There is work being done behind the scenes but the names the staff is targeting are not public quite yet.
Should be an exciting finish to this class as we get closer to December, especially if the Irish can get to 11-1 and make a run in the College Football Playoff.