Notre Dame vs. USC: Surprising Kickoff Time Set for Exciting Regular Season Finale
It won't be prime time as the Irish look to clinch a College Football Playoff berth
In this story:
Notre Dame is one win away from clinching a College Football Playoff berth.
That one win has to come against USC out in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving weekend and as Week 13 around college football winds down, we finally have a kickoff time for next week.
Notre Dame will take on USC at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday. The game will air on CBS nationally.
Notre Dame is 10-1 and almost certain to be ranked in the nation's top-five when the updated College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, USC is 5-5 and battling crosstown rival UCLA at the time of this posting.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame Dominates Army: Key Takeaways as Irish on Cusp of College Football Playoff Berth
How Ohio State's big win over Indiana helps Notre Dame, shapes CFP
Notre Dame vs. Army: Bold Predictions for Saturday Night Showdown
Note to the College Football Playoff Committee: Notre Dame Has What Texas Doesn't
Published