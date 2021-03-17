Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Linebacker Josh Burnham

Notre Dame remains hot on the recruiting trail after landing Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham.

The 6-4, 215-pound linebacker picked Notre Dame over Michigan and Wisconsin. Beating the Wolverines for a top in-state player is a huge win for the Fighting Irish and first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Burnham dominated on both sides of the ball for the Trojans, thriving as one of the nation's best linebackers, and he was also the team's quarterback. He racked up 76 tackles and made five stops behind the line on defense, and on offense he passed for 1,215 yards, rushed for 903 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns while leading TCC to a 9-2 record.

The Traverse City Central star ranks as the nation's No. 85 overall player according to 247Sports, and Burnham is ranked as the sixth best outside linebacker in the land.

This is the 11th commitment for Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the fifth defensive player to pledge to the Irish in this class. Burnham is the second linebacker from the state of Michigan to commit to Notre Dame, as he joins Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Ziegler.

Notre Dame landed just one combined player from the state of Michigan in the 2017-19 classes. With Burnham in the class the Irish have landed three players from the state in the last two classes, which includes offensive lineman Rocco Spindler in the 2020 class.

Burnham also had offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, Cincinnati and Michigan State.

