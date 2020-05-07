BREAKING: DE Jason Onye Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed another big pick up for the defensive line with the commitment of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken end Jason Onye.

"It felt like the place to be," Onye told Irish Breakdown's Brian Smith of his decision to pick Notre Dame. "I felt comfortable with the commits [and] the coaches. They really welcomed me and made me feel wanted."

Fighting Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston certainly has a type: tall, long, athletic, high character, high upside. Onye fits each one of those traits to a t, especially the long, high upside and high character aspects.

Despite higher ranked players being available and interested in Notre Dame, Elston wisely trusted the film more than the recruiting services, which is why he made such a hard push for the consensus three-star recruit.

"I really felt wanted with Coach Elston," Onye said. "He visited Rhode Island twice to visit me. Also, the whole staff at Notre Dame is always so supportive and friendly and emphasizing what they can do for me off the field as well."

Of course Onye is not a three-star recruit on the Irish Breakdown chart, with the Bishop Hendricken standout earning a four-star grade in my film breakdown of his game.

Onye did not start playing football until his sophomore season of high school, but in his second season he racked up an impressive 76 tackles and 15 sacks. The 6-5, 250-pound end is just scratching the surface of how good he could be if he continues working and developing.

The original plan for Onye was that he would wait until he visits Notre Dame before committing, but he told Smith that after Philip Riley committed without having visited he knew that's what he wanted to do. For Onye, the decision was going to be Notre Dame, and now he is ready to make his decision known.

Onye had offers from Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, Kentucky, Duke, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Rutgers.

Notre Dame now has two commitments at defensive end in the 2021 class, with Onye joining Mansfield (Texas) Legacy four-star end David Abiara.

