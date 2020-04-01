IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Brian Kelly Responds To Kirk Herbstreit

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly has responded to recent comments made by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who stated he would be “shocked” if there was football in 2020.

“Kirk does not know what he’s talking about. I mean, really?” Kelly said during an interview on Sportsbeat. “For him to talk in those terms … he’s not a scientist. He’s a college football analyst, so we’ll let the scientists determine those things.”

Kelly summed up my feelings on Herbstreit’s comments perfectly. Herbstreit is a quality analyst, especially during his in-game color work, but he’s also a respected voice of college football. When he speaks people listen, which means he needs to be more responsible with his comments. By making the comments he made, he wasn’t just some guy giving an opinion, he’s considered an expert.

Herbstreit did nothing but add to the fear that already exists in the country, and he did so with little to no expertise in the area. Reading his comments, it sounded as if he was simply responding to to media reports, which would be a poor idea.

Kelly was asked during the interview about when he thinks college football will return.

“It would be ideal if we could be back and operational sometime in the middle of June. It looks like it’s going to be very difficult to get a spring ball in, but I’m sure there’s going to be some conditioning activities,” Kelly said. “I don’t know if there’s really any competitive disadvantage from that perspective. … There’s a lot of things from common sense that we can make this thing happen, if in fact people continue to use good judgement.

“We’ve got 80% of the country staying at home,” he continued. “If we continue safe distancing, use masks, not overloading our hospitals and our health care we have a great chance to get to that spot …. If we do that the best opportunity for us is the middle of June.”

Kelly added, “July 1 is the drop dead date in that July 1 has got to be the day we have to start working out … That’s important for us to get our guys in a conditioning manner to play football.”

During the interview Kelly also suggested that Notre Dame would be taking a similar approach to what the SEC has done by holding virtual meetings with players.

“Beginning next week, we’ll start individual meetings and then position meetings talking a little bit of football, but there’s plenty of time for football.”

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Podcast

Comments (3)
card44spf
card44spf

Good stuff, and couldn’t agree more. I thought it was a really unprofessional thing to say.

No. 1-3
Ohio Irish
Ohio Irish

I 100% agree with Coach Kelly’s reply. Kirk Kerbstreit is considered probably the top or one of the top college football analysts on tv. For him to go outside of his lane and make a statement like he did is irresponsible. Stick to what you know! Unless you’re a scientist, stay quiet! We don’t need people even more depressed about life because you want to make the news.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Kelly also noted that next week they are going to start doing virtual meetings with players. Here's the quote:

“Beginning next week, we’ll start individual meetings and then position meetings talking a little bit of football, but there’s plenty of time for football.”

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Biggest "What If" Moments Of Notre Dame Football

Looking at how things might have been different at Notre Dame the last 30 years if these five "what ifs" turned out different

Bryan Driskell

by

RVAND87

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Top Five Quarterbacks

Breaking down the five best quarterbacks I've seen at Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Top 5 Linebackers

Breaking down the Top 5 linebackers that I've seen during my time following Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Film Room: Notre Dame DE Commit David Abiara

Breaking down the game of Notre Dame defensive end commit David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Defensive End Recruiting In 2021

Now that David Abiara is in the mix, Notre Dame has some decisions to make at defensive end

Brian Smith

by

Brayden1228

Notre Dame Lands Texas DE David Abiara

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from talented defensive end David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: How No Spring Impacts Notre Dame For 2020

Not having spring practice will impact every team differently, and we discuss how it impacts Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Brayden1228

Notre Dame Is Now A Player For Talented Florida Defensive Back

Notre Dame offered athlete Terrion Arnold recently, and that will make the Irish factor in his recruitment.

Brian Smith

by

thomasna33