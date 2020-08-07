BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands 2021 LB Prince Kollie

Notre Dame has found its man at linebacker in the 2021 class and has done so in a big way, landing four-star linebacker Prince Kollie out of Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett.

After whiffing on the linebacker position in the 2020 class, Notre Dame put all of its proverbial eggs in the Kollie basket for 2021 and it paid off quite nicely. The Irish need talent at the linebacker position and Kollie represents one of the best linebackers in his class.

Kollie brings versatility, speed and athleticism to a Notre Dame defense that needs it at the linebacker position. The Tennessee standout has drawn many comparisons to current Notre Dame star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah due to their comparable playing styles and size.

Standing at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Kollie is athletic and plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball, which is something the Notre Dame coaching staff has always coveted from its defenders.

Last season for Crockett, Kollie hauled in 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns as a junior, and rushed for 388 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. On defense over the last two seasons, Kollie has totaled 143 tackles, 13 pass break ups and four interceptions.

Notre Dame beat out a host of top schools for Kollie’s pledge, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas and Louisville.

Louisville ended up providing the strongest competition for Notre Dame in the battle for Kollie’s commitment due to its young, energetic, staff. The Cardinals did all they could to land Kollie but Notre Dame prevailed in this one in a big way.

