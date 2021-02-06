Notre Dame Lands 2022 Defensive End Aiden Gobaira

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira. The Fighting Irish beat out Penn State for the talented edge defender.

Gobaira is considered a three-star recruit by the national services due mainly to him not playing football as a junior due to the state of Virginia canceling the season. That prevented him from rising up the rankings, but when you pop in the film there is a lot to like about Gobaira's game.

At 6-6 and 230 pounds, Gobaira has the length and frame that Notre Dame covets along the line. He's just scratching the surface of what he can be, and his upside is as good as just about any end on the board for Notre Dame. This is the kind of end prospect Notre Dame has made a living on in recent seasons.

Landing Gobaira gives Notre Dame its second defensive end in the class, as the Chantilly standout joins St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs star Tyson Ford. Notre Dame now has six commits in the 2022 class, as the Irish have also landed offensive linemen Joey Tanona and Ty Chan, tight end Jack Nickel and linebacker/athlete Nolan Ziegler.

Gobaira also picked up offers Virginia, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Kentucky, Boston College, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Indiana, Arizona State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

Related Content

What's Next: Notre Dame 2022 Defensive End Recruiting

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter