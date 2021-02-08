Breaking Down Notre Dame DE Commit Aiden Gobaira

Irish Breakdown gives analysis of DE Aiden Gobaira and talks about what's next at the position

Notre Dame landed a commitment this weekend from Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira, giving the Irish a second talented edge player in the 2022 class.

In the latest podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the commitment of Gobaira and the defensive end positions.

The show begins with some background about how this commitment went down and is then followed by analysis of Gobaira's skills as a player, and why he could be a faster riser as a recruit over the next year. That is followed up by a discussion of how he fits into the defense, and how well he complements fellow 2022 commit Tyson Ford.

The show wraps up with a breakdown of what's next at the position, and they discuss the one player that needs to become a must-get for the Fighting Irish staff as it looks to fill out the defensive end class for 2022.

Here is the podcast form of the breakdown.

You can also watch it on the new Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter