Breaking Down Notre Dame DE Commit Aiden Gobaira

Irish Breakdown gives analysis of DE Aiden Gobaira and talks about what's next at the position
Notre Dame landed a commitment this weekend from Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira, giving the Irish a second talented edge player in the 2022 class.

In the latest podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the commitment of Gobaira and the defensive end positions. 

The show begins with some background about how this commitment went down and is then followed by analysis of Gobaira's skills as a player, and why he could be a faster riser as a recruit over the next year. That is followed up by a discussion of how he fits into the defense, and how well he complements fellow 2022 commit Tyson Ford.

The show wraps up with a breakdown of what's next at the position, and they discuss the one player that needs to become a must-get for the Fighting Irish staff as it looks to fill out the defensive end class for 2022.

Here is the podcast form of the breakdown.

You can also watch it on the new Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

