Breaking Down The Notre Dame Linebacker Board And Top Safety Targets

Breaking down the Notre Dame linebacker board and the top two safeties on the board for the Irish

Notre Dame is recruiting a number of very talented linebacker and safeties in the 2022 class. In fact, the Fighting Irish are on the verge of landing arguably the best linebacker class in the country. Notre Dame also needs to continue restocking its safety depth chart.

In the latest podcast we break down the linebackers and top two safeties on the board for Notre Dame. We watch film, we talk about their skills, what makes them top targets and also update where things stand with the recruitment of each player.

You can also watch the podcast here:

We kick off the show talking about the Notre Dame linebacker board. I talk about what I look for from linebackers on film before then diving into the film of Notre Dame linebacker commits Nolan Ziegler and Joshua Burnham.

Next we dive into the film of the top two uncommitted prospects left on the board, Mike linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka and one of the highest ranked prospects on the board in Jaylen Sneed.

After answering listener questions about the linebacker position we talk Notre Dame's top two safety targets, Xavier Nwankpa and Jake Pope.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter