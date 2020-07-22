Notre Dame added to an already talented secondary class by landing Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker. He becomes the third cornerback to pledge to the Irish, joining Philip Riley and Ryan Barnes.

The commitment of Tucker continues the strong start to the Notre Dame coaching career of cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

When Tucker was making his final decision, it came down to his priorities off the field and in the classroom that put Notre Dame over the edge.

“The academic prestige of Notre Dame played a big role in my decision,” said the latest Irish commit. “I love the nationwide culture Notre Dame has and I am looking forward to developing there as a player and as a man.”

Tucker chose the Irish over Washington, Colorado, Oregon State, Northwestern, and more. In the end, it came down to Notre Dame and Washington for Tucker’s pledge but after visiting Notre Dame over the Fourth of July weekend, it became clear Notre Dame was his leader and Tucker never looked back.

A key part in Tucker’s decision was Notre Dame cornerbacks coach, Mike Mickens. The talented corner committed to Mickens and the Notre Dame staff on Friday, and they have been in contact frequently since.

“Coach Mickens is a great guy,” said Tucker. “I have been on a bunch of calls with him recently and we text a lot as well. We have had some positional meetings recently and it was great to see how he coaches and his philosophy.”

Notre Dame and Mickens offered Tucker back on June 2 and it was clear that there was genuine interest from both sides, immediately.

“It meant a lot to me, that offer is a game-changer for me,” Tucker said initially of his Notre Dame offer. “They have a great academic institution as well as a great football program, so it’s really the best of both worlds for me.”

As a player that plays both sides of the ball, Tucker was recruited by some schools to play receiver, and by others to play corner. He decided that corner was his better position, though, and it seems many big-time schools feel the same.

“Yeah, I definitely prefer playing defense and corner,” said the California standout. “The defense is where the dogs are at, and I love being able to compete with wide receivers and make big hits. I also see myself being a corner in college and that’s where a lot of coaches and schools want me to play.”

Last season for Encino, Tucker tallied 13 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while adding 58 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.

Standing at 6-1 and 170 pounds, Tucker provides a ton of potential to the secondary class. He is ranked as a three-star on 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. The 247Sports Composite ranks Tucker as the No.55 corner in the nation and the No.64 player from the state of California.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @MasonPlummerIB

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter