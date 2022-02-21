Chansi Stuckey Comes To Notre Dame With A Huge Recruiting Upside

The coaching rise of Notre Dame wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey has been a fascinating one to keep tabs on. When first hearing that Stuckey was a candidate at Notre Dame there was a sudden moment of, “Wait, that Chansi Stuckey? I didn’t know he coached!”

Truthfully, the coaching journey has been short so you can’t blame someone for having that moment.

TIME AS A PLAYER

Of course, Stuckey will be remembered for his standout career at the University of Clemson, where he was a First-Team All-ACC performer twice during his playing career (2003-06). Stuckey came to Clemson as a high school quarterback out of Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, but he finished his career ranked in the Top 10 at that time in catches (141) and receiving yards (1,760).

That success would parlay into NFL opportunities, spending the better part of five seasons with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Jets. Stuckey hauled in 106 career receptions in the NFL.

GETTING INTO THE COACHING WORLD

Following several away from the game, Stuckey would eventually return to his alma mater, serving in a graduate assistant role with the team during the 2019 season. His role would expand the following year, taking on an offensive player development position, which is a non-coaching opportunity.

From there, Stuckey would accept his first full time coaching role as the wide receivers coach at Baylor. What a season it was for Stuckey, who helped lead the Bears to a 12-2 overall record, a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl win in his lone season. His wide receiver room took a massive step forward specifically, leading to an East-West Shrine Bowl invite for their top pass catcher Tyquan Thornton.

With just one on field coaching season under his belt, it’s remarkable to think that Stuckey turned that into a position with the Irish. That type of rise is irregular, speaking volumes to the quality of coach and developing reputation he has in a very short amount of time.

RECRUITING BACKGROUND

To be a part of Freeman’s staff, recruiting has to be a huge point of emphasis. From a resume perspective, there just isn’t much evidence to exemplify recruiting impact. That isn’t anyone’s fault. It is just the nature of the timing and experience level, as Stuckey was part of just one class.

Coach Stuckey was the main recruiter for a pair of talented Texas pass catchers, four- star Armani Winfield and Jordan Nabors, both of which signed with Baylor during the 2022 cycle. Winfield was the highest ranked recruit to sign with Baylor in the 2022 class, ranking as the nation's No. 208 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings.

It’s clear that the quality of coaching was a huge factor in bringing Stuckey to South Bend, but the early reviews on the recruiting trail have been nothing short of positive thus far. Stuckey’s background can still offer a ton in the area - which we are already seeing make some waves in 2023.

BIG UPSIDE ON THE RECRUITING TRAIL

Spending some time with the Baylor program, Stuckey’s familiarity with Texas recruiting can not be understated. Getting into Texas in the recruiting trails is paramount, especially for a program that demographically is much different.

He has brought those connections with him to Notre Dame, putting the Irish in solid positioning for a pair of talented Texas wideouts in Del Valle (Texas) High School standout Braylon James and Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse. Worth noting that Greathouse’s first offer came from Baylor back in 2020. Those relationships that Stuckey has already forged has been a great foundation since making the transition.

Outside of the state of Texas, Stuckey also brings roots in the state of Georgia, where he has family and a reputation as a high school star. With those areas of familiarity, as well as his NFL background, Stuckey has a lot of insight to offer to recruits on the trail. He boasts an energetic style that should flourish with more opportunities on the road as well.

While the recruiting aspect is an unknown commodity, early indications show that Stuckey has a good chance to dispel those worries and provide a huge bump in a couple important recruiting hot beds that Notre Dame will want to explore.

