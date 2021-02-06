Class Impact: DE Aiden Gobaira To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira. It was a big pickup for the Fighting Irish, who are looking to land a high-upside defensive line class in 2022.

Let's take a look at how the commitment of Gobaira impacts the 2022 recruiting class and depth chart for Notre Dame.

CLASS IMPACT

Landing Gobaira gives Notre Dame second defensive end in the class, as he joins Missouri end Tyson Ford. Gobaira is the third defensive player to commit to the Fighting Irish, with Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler also being in the class.

Notre Dame now has six total commits in the class, with three on defense and three on offense.

Notre Dame needs at least two ends in the class, and three is the ideal number in my view. Gobaira is an intriguing prospect in that he has traits that could fit as a strongside edge player and some that work as more of a weakside end.

Where he ultimately ends up will likely be determined by how he fills out his frame, but the ideal scenario is that he keeps the ability to play on both sides. With Ford and Gobaira now in the class the Irish have hit their minimum numbers need at end, and they have a pair of edge defenders that fit well together.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Gobaira has a tremendous frame, checking in at 6-6 and 230 pounds. On film as a sophomore he still looked quite thin, so a big question about him right now is how will he fill into that frame. He wasn't 230 pounds as a sophomore, and not seeing the progress he's made since then filling out his frame is something that is holding back his current ranking.

The good aspect of his frame is that he looks to have the kind of body that will allow him to add a lot of good weight and strength. If he's a legit 225-230 right now with the frame he has I anticipate Gobaira being able to carry at least 250-260 pounds.

What's not a question is the athletic skills that Gobaira brings to the game. The Chantilly end shows an outstanding burst off the edge and he plays with a great motor. His edge speed is quite good and he closes on the football extremely well. Gobaira shows top-notch balance and agility, traits that should allow him to develop a strong array of pass rushing moves.

Despite being on the thin side, Gobaira shows impressive power. Gobaira shows an advanced feel for using his top-notch length to keep blockers off his body. His ability to lock defenders out is already excellent, and as he adds more weight room strength and size to his frame those tools should allow him to develop into an elite run defender.

