Class Impact: RB Audric Estime To Notre Dame

Notre Dame made a big splash with a late flip of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's running back Audric Estime, who had previously been committed to Michigan State. Landing Estime was vitally important for Notre Dame as it looks to put the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class.

Estime had offers from Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Louisville, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota, Duke, Washington State, Maryland, Arizona State, Rutgers

Let's look at how the signing of Estime impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and depth chart.

CLASS IMPACT

Estime gives Notre Dame a 26th signee in the 2021 class, and as long as the Irish close with long-time commit Logan Diggs - which I expect them to do - Estime gives the Irish a second talented running back in the class.

When Jahmir Smith decided to step back from football it made landing a second back in this class a must. Not only that, landing a back with a similar skillset to Smith was ideal. Diggs has that and so does Estime, but both are more dynamic players than Smith was as a prep player.

Estime adds a highly regarded prospect to the class as well, as he is ranked No. 132 nationally by Rivals after he racked up 1,857 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in just eight games as a senior.

Diggs is a smooth, all-around back that can run with power, while Estime gives the Irish a one-cut and go runner that has a second gear. Both add size and power to the backfield, but they also complement each other well, which is important. Diggs has top-notch pass catching ability and can attack outside. Estime can attack outside as well, but in a bit of a different manner. They can both do the same things, but their strengths are in different areas, which means they can play together as part of a rotation or even on the field together.

Diggs won't make a final announcement until February, but I'm confident he signs with Notre Dame. Adding Estime to a running back haul that will include Diggs in this class and Chris Tyree in last year's class was absolutely huge for Notre Dame. It was a roller coaster ride for Notre Dame when it comes to recruiting running backs in 2021, but with Estime and Diggs the end game is that Notre Dame will have a much deeper, bigger and more talented backfield in 2021 than it had in 2020.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Backs with Estime’s size (6-0, 215) are supposed to be physical runners, and when the occasion calls for it the St. Joseph’s star is certainly that. Estime is a vertical, one-cut runner that can hammer teams when it is needed. His leg drive is impressive, he shows a quick dip-and-rip and he can finish runs with authority.

What surprised me was how smooth Estime is as a runner. He has tremendous balance for a big man and he’s a surprisingly nimble runner. Estime isn’t an overly sudden athlete, but he knows how to set up defenders, and his combination of balance and power makes him extremely hard to bring down in space.

Estime can take some time to get going and he doesn’t have an elite burst, but he does possess an impressive second gear that allows him to rip off long runs. Think of him as a faster version of Tony Jones Jr. in this regard. Estime is an efficient runner that shows very little wasted motion, from both a technique standpoint and when he’s in space. That helps him maximize the speed and athleticism he does possess.

The St. Joseph’s star is a fundamentally sound runner, and I love the fact he always puts the ball in his outside arm, but doesn’t switch the ball when he has to cut. He protects the ball well, he plays with great pad level and he shows a tremendous feel for the position. He isn’t used much in the pass game, but he catches the ball clean when called upon, and his size and power should allow him to develop into a great pass blocker.

