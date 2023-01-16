Notre Dame Commit Cam Williams Continues Building Strong Relationships During Junior Day

Since becoming a member of the 2024 recruiting for Notre Dame, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South star pass catcher Cam Williams has become one of the biggest recruiters internally for the Irish. An exemplary member of a class who is pushing for the top Notre Dame class in some time, Williams has fully bought into what the staff is trying to build.

On Saturday, Williams made the trip back to South Bend for the Notre Dame Junior Day. That event was an opportunity to get all the committed players back to campus, as well as top uncommitted targets.

For Williams, it was mostly about continuing to build relationships with the commits and staff, and the Illinois star did just that.

"The best part of the visit was just being able to be around the guys again,” Williams said. "That’s always nice and really easy. We have built tremendous bonds as a group.

"My relationship with the staff has always been great,” he continued. "Obviously when you commit the bond feels a lot stronger and more closely connected. It continues to grow.”

Although Williams is arguably the top recruiter for Notre Dame in the 2024 recruiting class, this event was more about getting to spend time with the committed players on campus. The Irish staff was able to have all seven visit on Saturday, which is a big chance for their bonds to continue to grow.

Williams did his best to recruit the uncommitted players when he had the chance but this was more a chance for them to spend time with the coaches.

"To be honest, we weren’t with the uncommitted guys too much,” he said. "When we were, we made sure they felt welcomed. The staff was spending a lot of time with those guys.”

It’s hard to keep track just how much Williams has been on campus at Notre Dame since he committed. He has made it an absolute priority to be there as much as possible, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

"I will probably be on campus sometime in the spring for a game or practice,” said Williams. "If not, I will definitely be out here over the summer. I hope to get back as much as I can.”

As the staff attempts to one up themselves on the recruiting trail in 2024, Williams getting on board was a tremendous early grab. His presence in the class can not be understated.

When Notre Dame secured a commitment from Williams, he was already a outstanding player. Then he put together an absolutely dominant junior campaign. He led Glenbard South with 1,022 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on just 47 receptions, a not too shabby 21.7 yard per catch average. Williams also scored another touchdown on the ground and returned two more interceptions for scores.

The recruiting profile has followed that impressive performance. The Illinois standout is ranked by On3 as the No. 20 overall player and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-2, 185-pound pass catcher opted for the Irish over interest from several big time programs. Some of the notable offers included Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Iowa State, Arizona State, Duke, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Syracuse, and Indiana among others.

