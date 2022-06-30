Skip to main content

Notre Dame Commit Profile: Wide Receiver Cam Williams

Breaking down Notre Dame wide receiver commit Cam Williams, one of the most talented pass catchers in the country

A look at Notre Dame wide receiver commit Cam Williams.

CAM WILLIAMS PROFILE

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, Ill.
High School: Glenbard South

Height: 6-2
Weight: 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.5

2021 Stats: 37 catches, 681 yards, 18.4 YPC, 11 TD

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Duke, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Deland McCullough, Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 104 overall - No. 11 wide receiver
On3: 4-star - No. 136 overall - No. 17 wide receiver
247Sports: 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 31 wide receiver
Consensus: 4-star - No. 75 overall - No. 12 wide receiver

FILM ANALYSIS

Williams projects ideally as an outside receiver in the Notre Dame offense, although his skillset and game could allow him to do some impactful things in the slot as well.

To begin, Williams brings good length and size to the position. He's already 6-2 and 185 pounds, and he has an athletic frame and he's going to get stronger and stronger. He already knows how to use his length and he's strong at the catch point, especially for such a young player. You can see his strength shine even greater in the run game, and as he physically matures his physicality will become an even bigger part of his game.

His ball skills are also top-notch, with Williams possessing fast and strong hands. He attacks the football when its in the air, meeting the ball away from his body, catching it with his fingers and then bringing it into his body. Williams tracks the ball extremely well, shows quick reactions to off-target throws and his body control at the catch point stands out on film and was excellent at the Irish Invasion.

Those traits all combine to make him a good fit for the boundary position, but his overall athleticism also fits quite nicely outside.

Williams is very smooth athletically, and if I'm being honest that caused me to miss just how fast he was. The Glenbard South wideout is a glider, he's smooth off the line, but in a hurry he is getting on top of and blowing past defenders. That speed was confirmed this summer when he ran a 4.47 for the Notre Dame coaching staff at the Irish Invasion.

Williams shows a good feel for the game, and his football IQ is quite high for a player his age. He knows how to work open and he's already a quality route runner. The foot quickness, agility and bend are all there for this to eventually become one of his best assets, and that is when he'll be even more dangerous, and is partly why he also fits in so well to the field positions.

Although he won't make a living as a make-you-miss player, Williams shows the suddenness and vision to be a weapon after the catch. This is especially true in catch and run situations.

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

