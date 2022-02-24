Film Room: Breaking Down The 2023 Quarterbacks

Breaking down the quarterbacks on the board for Notre Dame in the 2023 class

Quarterback is a very important for Notre Dame on the 2023 recruiting trail, and there are some very talented players on the board for the Fighting Irish. There are prospects on the board that could give the Irish a much-needed boost at the position, but closing will be the key.

In our latest Film Room we break down the four quarterbacks that are the top of the board for Notre Dame.

Before diving into the film on the top quarterbacks we broke down the board. Notre Dame absolutely must land a top quarterback in the class for a number of reasons, which we discuss.

The player at the top of the board for Notre Dame is Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore. We go over Moore's rankings by the national recruiting services and then we dive into the film. We show clips that display his elite arm length, his football IQ and his other traits that make him such a special player.

Next on the board is Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian standout Christopher Vizzina, who is a Top 100 consensus quarterback. During the film session we discuss the different aspects of Vizzina's game that we like the most, including his arm strength.

Moore and Vizzina are clearly the two best players on the board in our view. We discuss how both would impact the class, but also why we think the Irish staff should focus on Moore above all others.

Next on the board is Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma commit that Notre Dame is still involved with. Arnold is a quality prospect, but on our board he is well behind the top two targets on the board.

The final quarterback on the board is Maize (Kan.) High School standout Avery Johnson. A bit raw at this point, Johnson is a dynamic athlete that took a big jump as a junior. He needs work but I really like his upside, which I show during the film session.

One of the questions asked during the Q&A session was our thoughts on other top quarterbacks. We discuss Arch Manning and also look at film of USC commit Malachi Nelson.

