Notre Dame Finishes Strong In The Final 247Sports Recruiting Rankings For The 2022 Class

Notre Dame had 14 signees in the 2022 class make the final Top 247 rankings from 247Sports

Notre Dame’s impressive 2022 recruiting class looks even better now after 247Sports released their final rankings for the class. Notre Dame currently has the No. 6 recruiting class in the country on the 247 rankings.

Notre Dame landed 14 of its 20 position player signees in the Top 247 rankings, which is extremely impressive. Seventeen of Notre Dame's 20 position players also finished with a four-star composite ranking, which is 85% of the class (specialist not included).

Eight of Notre Dame's 14 signees also moved up in these rankings compared to the most recent rankings.

Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed moved up 16 spots and finished ranked as the No. 41 overall player on the 247Sports rankings. Sneed finished as the No. 33 overall player and as a 5-star recruit on the 247Sports composite ranking, which takes all the other rankings into account.

Tight end Eli Raridon checked in at No. 56 in the final rankings by 247Sports, and he's the No. 2 tight end in the class. That's up eight spots from the previous rankings for the West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley standout, and Raridon jumped up 52 spots from No. 236 to No. 184 in the final composite rankings.

Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham finished ranked No. 75, which is his highest ranking among all the services. Only SI99 also has Burnham as a Top 100 recruit. Burnham earned a Top 50 grade on the Irish Breakdown board. He finished No. 108 overall on the composite rankings, which is up nine spots.

Wide receiver Tobias Merriweather finished ranked No. 79 in the rankings. Merriweather is another Notre Dame signee to finish in the Top 100 in both the 247 and SI99 rankings. The Vancouver (Wash.) Union standout finished ranked No. 121 overall in the composite rankings.

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner fell four spots but still finished as the No. 122 overall player in the country, and he ranked highest among the talented Notre Dame offensive line class. Wagner also rose 17 spots to No. 111 overall in the final composite rankings.

Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price moved up two spots and finished as the No. 164 overall player in the 2022 class. Price moved up three spots to finish No. 195 overall in the final composite rankings.

There was a string of three straight Notre Dame signees in the 247Sports rankings just after Price.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona finished No. 166 in the final rankings and moved up 13 spots to finish No. 153 overall in the composite rankings.

Right behind him is another offensive lineman, and that is Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs guard Billy Schrauth, who earned the highest grade on the Irish Breakdown board. Schrauth moved up 22 spots and finished ranked No. 145 overall in the final composite rankings.

Rounding out that run of Notre Dame signees is Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira, who finished No. 168 overall. That was up seven spots from the previous rankings. Gobaira had a big jump in the final composite rankings, going up 57 spots to finish No. 176 overall.

One of the big fallers in the rankings is Lawrence (Mass.) Groton Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan, who dropped 48 spots to finish ranked as the No. 172 overall player in the class. Chan also dropped 80 spots in the final composite rankings to finish No. 219 overall.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford moved up six spots to finish No. 186 in the final 247Sports rankings. Ford finished ranked No. 91 in the final SI99 rankings and No. 56 in the final Rivals rankings. That helped him jump 19 spots to finish No. 119 overall on the composite rankings.

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka dropped 27 spots to finish No. 187 in the rankings and 28 spots to finish No. 156 in the final composite rankings.

Despite having an outstanding senior season, Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey dropped 21 spots and finished No. 211 overall in the final 247Sports rankings. Mickey actually jumped up 14 spots to rank No. 214 in the composite rankings, so the other outlets clearly jumped him up.

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker Nolan Ziegler rounds out the 247Sports rankings, finishing No. 231 overall, which was down 19 spots. Ziegler did jump 20 spots in the composite ranking, jumping up to No. 288 overall.

Quarterback Steve Angeli, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and tight end Holden Staes also finished as four-star recruits in the final 247Sports composite rankings.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter