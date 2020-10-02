Notre Dame Lands 2021 Wide Receiver Jayden Thomas

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas.

Landing Thomas over Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Arkansas was a big win for the Fighting Irish football staff. It also adds a talented two-sport athlete that also plans on paying baseball at Notre Dame.

Thomas is the second Georgia wide receiver to commit to Notre Dame this week, as Athens (Ga.) Academy standout Deion Colzie picked the Irish on Monday. Thomas is the third overall receiver to pick Notre Dame, with Colzie and Thomas joining four-star Pickerington (Ohio) Central star Lorenzo Styles Jr., who picked Notre Dame last October.

The 6-1, 205-pound wide receiver is ranked as the nation’s 195th best overall play by Rivals and 218th by ESPN. He is ranked as the nation’s 260th best overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Thomas hauled in 42 passes for 696 yards (16.6 YPC) and five scores as a sophomore. He caught 21 passes for 238 yards in just five games as a junior while battling injuries.

Thomas had offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Purdue, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech among many others.

You can read my full film evaluation of Thomas HERE.

