Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From In-State 2021 Athlete JoJo Johnson

Notre Dame has added to its 2021 class by gaining a commitment from Merrillville (Ind.) High School athlete JoJo Johnson. The in-state standout becomes the 24th player to commit to Notre Dame in this class.

Johnson transferred to Merrillville for his senior season from Hammond (Ind.) Morton. The 5-11, 170-pound two-way standout helped lead Merrillville to a 10-2 record. He hauled in 47 passes for 878 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns. Over the last two seasons he rushed for 579 yards and 12 more touchdowns.

More of an offensive player in high school, Johnson's game on defense improved dramatically in his final prep season. He camped at Notre Dame two years ago and played wide receiver, but the Fighting Irish staff is recruiting him to play cornerback.

Johnson is the second in-state player to commit to Notre Dame, joining fellow 2021 standout Blake Fisher of Avon (Ind.) High School. Fisher is one of the nation's best offensive linemen.

